Three Things to Do for Free in Denver, March 6-9

Three Things to Do for Free in Denver, March 6-9

Monday, March 6, 2017 at 5 a.m.
By Alex Brown
Let's tell some stories with Raconteur Denver this week.
This week, we celebrate International Women's Day on Wednesday, explain our nicknames, tinker with history and play blocks for justice. Check out the Westword calendar for even more fun.

Raconteur Denver — Nicknames
Spangalang Brewery
7 p.m. Tuesday, free
You get a nickname from the ones you love, but you can also get them from those who hate you. Come share your stories about the origins of your own nickname and then bask in stories from some real raconteurs. Wonderbound producing director Dawn Fay, people watcher Gwen Lassen and joke teller Nathan Lund's explanations of their nickname are sure to put a smile on your face. Check out past episodes of the show here.

Alternate History
The Deer Pile
8 p.m. Wednesday, free/donations
We can't change the past, but we sure can make fun of it. Join the Alternate History improv group and go on a journey of what-ifs. Performers will act out important moments from the past, slightly changed, to see how it might alter our journey through space and time. There's no end to the possibilities.

Bring Your Government: Justice
McNichols Building
6 p.m. Thursday, donation
Let's join the community together to talk about justice while building a LEGO metropolis while Hassan Latif, Julie Gonzales, Steve Nash and Jordan Garcia discuss how social-justice issues relate to an ideal government. Our comedian friends Nathan Lund and Stephen Agyei will add even more color to the night.

Alex Brown
Alex Brown is a freelance writer from Denver, Colorado. You can find him around town falling off his skateboard, eating burritos and petting dogs.
