Three Things to Do for Free in Denver, November 1-3

Taste the fresh air at the Denver Botanic Gardens at Chatfield. Denver Botanic Gardens Facebook

Don't party too hearty on Halloween night, because there are plenty of free events that will get your November off to a great start even before Denver Arts Week kicks off on Friday, November 4. You can relax in nature, get the scoop from a brilliant mind, and pay tribute to video games in art. Check the Westword calendar for even more events.

Denver Botanic Gardens at Chatfield Free Day

Denver Botanic Gardens at Chatfield Farms

9 a.m. Tuesday, free

Experience the changing colors and rustling leaves of fall at the Denver Botanic Gardens farm at Chatfield. It's a beautiful spot to explore, far enough from the city to experience true nature, but close enough to be accessible. And on November 1, it's all free.

Dr. Cornel West on Race, Democracy and the Humanities

Tivoli Turnhalle

11 a.m. Thursday, free

You probably didn't see him at Princeton or Harvard, but you may have caught Dr. Cornel West on the Bill Maher Show or CNN. West has published over twenty books and is one of the most popular and animated professors in the country. Don't miss an opportunity to soak up his knowledge on a variety of subjects.

Opening Reception for Gameplay: A Tribute to Video Games

Helikon Gallery & Studios

6 p.m. Thursday, free

Inspired by video games, both past and present, Gameplay explores how these virtual escapes weave themselves into high art and pop culture. We've come a long way since Pong: The aesthetic has changed, the graphics and plot have thickened, but the creativity remains undeniable.

