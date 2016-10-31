menu

Three Things to Do for Free in Denver, November 1-3

Three Things to Do for Free in Denver, October 24-27


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Three Things to Do for Free in Denver, November 1-3

Monday, October 31, 2016 at 6:57 a.m.
By Alex Brown
Taste the fresh air at the Denver Botanic Gardens at Chatfield.
Taste the fresh air at the Denver Botanic Gardens at Chatfield.
Denver Botanic Gardens Facebook
A A

Don't party too hearty on Halloween night, because there are plenty of free events that will get your November off to a great start even before Denver Arts Week kicks off on Friday, November 4. You can relax in nature, get the scoop from a brilliant mind, and pay tribute to video games in art. Check the Westword calendar for even more events.  

Related Stories

Denver Botanic Gardens at Chatfield Free Day
Denver Botanic Gardens at Chatfield Farms 
9 a.m. Tuesday, free
Experience the changing colors and rustling leaves of fall at the Denver Botanic Gardens farm at Chatfield. It's a beautiful spot to explore, far enough from the city to experience true nature, but close enough to be accessible. And on November 1, it's all free. 

Dr. Cornel West on Race, Democracy and the Humanities
Tivoli Turnhalle
11 a.m. Thursday, free
You probably didn't see him at Princeton or Harvard, but you may have caught Dr. Cornel West on the Bill Maher Show or CNN. West has published over twenty books and is one of the most popular and animated professors in the country. Don't miss an opportunity to soak up his knowledge on a variety of subjects.

Opening Reception for Gameplay: A Tribute to Video Games
Helikon Gallery & Studios
6 p.m. Thursday, free
Inspired by video games, both past and present, Gameplay explores how these virtual escapes weave themselves into high art and pop culture. We've come a long way since Pong: The aesthetic has changed, the graphics and plot have thickened, but the creativity remains undeniable. 

Use Current Location

Related Locations

miles
Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms
More Info
More Info

8500 W Deer Creek Canyon Rd
Littleton, CO 80128

miles
Tivoli Turnhalle
More Info
More Info

900 Auraria Parkway
Denver, CO 80204

303-556-2400

miles
Helikon Gallery & Studios
More Info
More Info

3675 Wynkoop St.
Denver, CO 80216

helikongallery.com

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2016 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >