Three Things to Do for Free in Denver, November 14-17

Swing by Ratio Beerworks for a very special story time. Ratio Beerworks Facebook

This week's entertainment is all about reflection and perspective. We're hearing stories, telling our own tales and taking a look into the future of our city. Keep reading for our three favorite free events in town, and look for more on the Westword calendar.

Tales from the Road: Volume 1

Ratio Beerworks

8 p.m. Monday, free

Ratio cranks out almost as as much entertainment as it does beer, and it has a new treat for us. Tonight's gathering hosted by Ian Douglas Terry will serve up tall tales from comedians, musicians and even wrestlers who spend a lot of their time on the road. Every great story is about somebody going somewhere or somebody showing up, so get your own legend started by stopping by — the sagas should pair nicely with those tasty suds.

Hard Times Writing Workshop

Denver Central Library

3 p.m. Tuesday, free

Sometimes folks fall on tough times, and one of the best ways to deal with adversity is to share it. Join Lighthouse Writers Workshop instructor Jane Thatcher for a supportive writers' workshop on how to channel your pain into prose. Through discussion and writing prompts, maybe you can find a whole new creative outlet. Sharing is optional and refreshments will be served.

re:Denver presents: The Right Mix

Highland Event Center

7 p.m. Tuesday, free

There is no denying the dynamic growth of this city: Historic homes sit under the shadow of modern condos and the signs of legendary liquor stores reflect off the windows of shiny new markets. This city is walking a fine line between out with the old and in with the new. Hear from local architects about how some of our history can survive as they present specific case studies and offer their perspectives.

