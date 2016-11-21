Three Things to Do for Free in Denver, November 21-24

This week is all about cartoons, competition and comedy. Fox via YouTube

Yes, Thanksgiving Eve is a big party night, but the calendar offers reasons to give thanks all week — including a free trivia game at Ratio Beerworks, and a cool movie at Mutiny Information Cafe. Here are our three favorite free events; check the Westword calendar for even more to do.

Ratio Quiz Show: The Simpsons

Ratio Beerworks

8 p.m. Tuesday, free

Ratio has assembled a panel of experts and it's up to us, the audience, to beat them in a fit of Simpsons wit. Grab all your Marge maniacs and Homer friends for an all-out trivia battle. There are prizes no matter what — but if the audience wins, the prizes are way better. Cowabunga, dudes.

Optumentaries: Stretch & Bobbito: Radio That Changed Lives

Mutiny Information Cafe

7 p.m. Wednesday, free

Mutiny has a cool, obscure documentary series that returns on the third Wednesday of every month. This time, it will share Stretch & Bobbito: Radio That Changed Lives, the inside story of the radio DJs who turned the world onto future legends like the Notorious B.I.G., Nas, Wu-Tang and many more; Stretch and Bobbito's late-night program on WKCR in New York gained a cult following that included everyone from college kids to prison inmates. Get reel about hip-hop at Mutiny tonight.

Cartoons & Comedy Thanksgiving Special

The Deer Pile

8 p.m. Wednesday, free

Bring your friends and in-laws down to the Deer Pile for a night of classic turkey-day cartoons and vintage commercials. Since this is Thanksgiving eve, there may even be a side of ex-Denver comedians as well as all the cereal you can eat.

