menu

Three Things to Do for Free in Denver, November 28-December 1

Three Things to Do for Free in Denver, November 21-24


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Three Things to Do for Free in Denver, November 28-December 1

Monday, November 28, 2016 at 5:49 a.m.
By Alex Brown
Zac Maas could be a model, but he's a comedian.
Zac Maas could be a model, but he's a comedian.
Ryan Brackin
A A

November is giving way to December, which means we're heading right into holiday festivals. Prepare yourself by loading up on fun: This week you can hear music, listen to comedians and get fed — all for free. Check the Westword calendar for more to do.

Ratio Sessions: together PANGEA
Ratio Beerworks
5 p.m. Monday, free
Get to know this hot band from Los Angeles at a very special taping of the Mostly Harmless Podcast. The members of PANGEA will talk about life on the road, play a few tunes and drink beer — with us! If you're into what you hear, you can grab discounted tickets to the band's show at the Moon Room at Summit Music Hall later Monday night.

3 Course Comedy: Breakfast Foods
The Deer Pile
8 p.m. Wednesday, free
You've been told your entire life that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Now learn more about it from comedians Adrian Mesa and Eric Henderson, who'll be serving up a hearty helping of jokes while they discuss the do's and don'ts of a.m. nourishment. Free food and free comedy: It doesn't get better than this.

Related Stories

Talkin' Shop with Zac Maas
Mutiny Information Cafe
7 p.m. Thursday, free
Give a shout-out to Anthony Crawford for introducing Denver audiences to the best local comedians, week in and week out. Tonight we have the pleasure of getting to know Zac Maas, the brains behind the worst game in town, UnCalled Four, and co-conspirator behind bringing the Phone It In Film Festival to our town. Hear him discuss his comedy and creativity in general; he'll also answer your questions. Listen here if you can't make it to Mutiny.

Use Current Location

Related Locations

miles
Ratio Beerworks
More Info
More Info

2920 Larimer St.
Denver, CO 80205

ratiobeerworks.com

miles
The Deer Pile
More Info
More Info

206 E. 13th Ave.
Denver, CO 80203

303-831-6443

www.facebook.com/pages/Deer-Pile/351334178210395

miles
Mutiny Information Cafe
More Info
More Info

2 S. Broadway
Denver, CO 80209

303-778-7579

mutinyinfocafe.com

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Sponsor Content

©2016 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >