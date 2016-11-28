Three Things to Do for Free in Denver, November 28-December 1

Zac Maas could be a model, but he's a comedian. Ryan Brackin

November is giving way to December, which means we're heading right into holiday festivals. Prepare yourself by loading up on fun: This week you can hear music, listen to comedians and get fed — all for free. Check the Westword calendar for more to do.

Ratio Sessions: together PANGEA

Ratio Beerworks

5 p.m. Monday, free

Get to know this hot band from Los Angeles at a very special taping of the Mostly Harmless Podcast. The members of PANGEA will talk about life on the road, play a few tunes and drink beer — with us! If you're into what you hear, you can grab discounted tickets to the band's show at the Moon Room at Summit Music Hall later Monday night.

3 Course Comedy: Breakfast Foods

The Deer Pile

8 p.m. Wednesday, free

You've been told your entire life that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Now learn more about it from comedians Adrian Mesa and Eric Henderson, who'll be serving up a hearty helping of jokes while they discuss the do's and don'ts of a.m. nourishment. Free food and free comedy: It doesn't get better than this.

Talkin' Shop with Zac Maas

Mutiny Information Cafe

7 p.m. Thursday, free

Give a shout-out to Anthony Crawford for introducing Denver audiences to the best local comedians, week in and week out. Tonight we have the pleasure of getting to know Zac Maas, the brains behind the worst game in town, UnCalled Four, and co-conspirator behind bringing the Phone It In Film Festival to our town. Hear him discuss his comedy and creativity in general; he'll also answer your questions. Listen here if you can't make it to Mutiny.

