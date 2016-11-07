Three Things to Do for Free in Denver, November 7-10

Installation view of Kim Dickey's Words Are Leaves, at the MCA. Jeff Wells

Fly solo or call up the squad, because this week is filled with free fun. While Denver Arts Week will continue to dominate the calendar, there are also special film programs and sci-fi books to explore. See the Westword calendar for even more entertainment opportunities.

You can check out the exhibitions at the MCA for only a penny, thanks to Denver Arts Week. MCA Denver Facebook

Denver Arts Week

Denver metro area

Monday through Thursday, free

Take a break and celebrate all the creativity we're surrounded by in this city. As Denver Arts Week continues, the zoo will be free on Monday, and you can check out the MCA for only a penny (close enough to free to qualify here) through the week. You can also take a virtual reality tour at the McNichols Building or stop by the Jones Threatre to get a behind-the-scenes tour. See the complete lineup of Arts Week events (many free) here.

Indigenous Film Series: Chasing the Light

IMAX at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science

6:30 p.m. Wednesday, free

The Indigenous Film Series usually shows documentaries, but Chasing the Light is a special treat. Navajo filmmaker Blackhorse Lowe completely improvised while shooting this film, which explores loss and love from the perspectives of youth in Albuquerque. After the film, director Lowe will participate in a Q&A.

Cyber World Reading and Signing

Tattered Cover LoDo

7 p.m. Thursday, free

Cyber World: Tales of Humanity's Tomorrow unites some of the brightest minds in the sci-fi game for a journey of hactivism, neuroscience, transhumanism and much more. Most of the authors included in the cyber-punk anthology will be in attendance, discussing their various stories. If you purchase the book, it comes with a special bonus CD soundtrack to accompany your reading.