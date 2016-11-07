Three Things to Do for Free in Denver, November 7-10
|
Installation view of Kim Dickey's Words Are Leaves, at the MCA.
Jeff Wells
Fly solo or call up the squad, because this week is filled with free fun. While Denver Arts Week will continue to dominate the calendar, there are also special film programs and sci-fi books to explore. See the Westword calendar for even more entertainment opportunities.
|
You can check out the exhibitions at the MCA for only a penny, thanks to Denver Arts Week.
MCA Denver Facebook
Denver Arts Week
Denver metro area
Monday through Thursday, free
Take a break and celebrate all the creativity we're surrounded by in this city. As Denver Arts Week continues, the zoo will be free on Monday, and you can check out the MCA for only a penny (close enough to free to qualify here) through the week. You can also take a virtual reality tour at the McNichols Building or stop by the Jones Threatre to get a behind-the-scenes tour. See the complete lineup of Arts Week events (many free) here.
Indigenous Film Series: Chasing the Light
IMAX at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science
6:30 p.m. Wednesday, free
The Indigenous Film Series usually shows documentaries, but Chasing the Light is a special treat. Navajo filmmaker Blackhorse Lowe completely improvised while shooting this film, which explores loss and love from the perspectives of youth in Albuquerque. After the film, director Lowe will participate in a Q&A.
Cyber World Reading and Signing
Tattered Cover LoDo
7 p.m. Thursday, free
Cyber World: Tales of Humanity's Tomorrow unites some of the brightest minds in the sci-fi game for a journey of hactivism, neuroscience, transhumanism and much more. Most of the authors included in the cyber-punk anthology will be in attendance, discussing their various stories. If you purchase the book, it comes with a special bonus CD soundtrack to accompany your reading.
Get the Arts & Culture Newsletter
Find out about upcoming performances, exhibitions, openings and special events happening in the Denver art and theater scene.
Related Locations
2001 Colorado Blvd.
Denver, CO 80205
www.dmns.org/imax/current-films
1628 16th St.
Denver, CO 80202
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
These Jokes Are for You (W/ Mike Hawkburns, Zach Reinert & More!)
TicketsTue., Nov. 8, 9:00pm
-
"Stella & Lou"
TicketsFri., Nov. 11, 7:30pmpowered by goldstar
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!