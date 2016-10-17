menu

Three Things to Do for Free in Denver, October 17-20

Three Things to Do for Free in Denver, October 17-20

Monday, October 17, 2016 at 5:53 a.m.
By Alex Brown
Toi et Moi puts a French spin on local music.
Toi et Moi Facebook
Toi et Moi Facebook
It's the middle of October and the sun is still shining, but that snow might fall any day now. So get out of the house this week to enjoy free movies, live music and conspiracy parties. Visit the Westword calendar for even more events. 

Ouija - Origin of Evil
Cristol Chemistry Room 140 University of Colorado at Boulder
8 p.m. Monday, free
Halloween is coming right up, and you can get a spooky start on the season with a special advance screening of supernatural horror pic Ouija - Origin of Evil. But before you head up to CU for this treat, make sure you get your free tickets here.

Toi et Moi
Ophelia's Electric Soapbox
7 p.m. Wednesday, free
In a perfect match, Ophelia's welcomes the French-lounge stylings of Toi et Moi tonight. The band comprises members of local bands like Phantom Trigger and the Bloody Fives, and shows the influence of that 1960s sound exemplified by Bridget Bardot and Margo Guryan. You may not be able to understand the French lyrics, but you can still fall in love with them. Amuse-toi bien!

Film on the Fly and Costume Party
Denver International Airport
5 p.m. Thursday, free
They started even before DIA opened, and conspiracy theories continue to take off at the airport. Now airport officials are letting those theories fly, with a conspiracy-related exhibit all month and a conspiracy-theory costume party to go along with tonight's outdoor screening of Close Encounters of the Third Kind on the new plaza between the terminal and the Westin hotel. Before the movie, enjoy music and libations. 

