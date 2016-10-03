Three Things to Do for Free in Denver, October 3-6

Jake Becker, Jake Browne and Zac Maas of the Whiskey and Cigarettes podcast light up Monday night, live. Ryan Brackin

October is off to a fast, fun start — with plenty of free entertainment. This week you can enjoy a cornucopia of podcasts, loud music in a quiet space, and grown-up art by little grownups. Keep reading for our three favorite events, and check the Westword calendar for more events.

The Night of 1,000 Podcasts

Syntax Physic Opera

7 p.m. Monday, free

Enjoy a smorgasbord of conversation with your favorite local podcasters. Brian Flynn of The Revisionists will welcome Cody Spyker's Ice Cream Social and Empty Girlfriend to share the stage. If that isn't enough, Whiskey and Cigarettes and Broadcast Geeks will be in the mix as well. Turn that digital experience into a tangible one.

An Evening at the Library with Automatic Iris

Park Hill Branch Library

6:30 p.m. Wednesday, free

Turn up the volume at the Park Hill library tonight, with smooth, rock-and-roll diddies from Automatic Iris. While you're there, check out some books — and don't forget to visit the library's Volume for more local music.

Love Tooth by Resident Artist Heejin Jang

PlatteForum

6 p.m. Thursday, free

PlatteForum always presents the best youth art in town, but tonight's program looks particularly good. New York-based sound and video artist Heejin Jang worked with kids from Youth On Record and ArtLab to capture the sounds of the streets in Denver’s La Alma/Lincoln and Five Points neighborhoods. The resulting collaboration explores the pain of love.