Three Things to Do for Free in Denver, October 3-6

Three Things to Do for Free in Denver, October 3-6

Monday, October 3, 2016 at 5:36 a.m.
By Alex Brown
Jake Becker, Jake Browne and Zac Maas of the Whiskey and Cigarettes podcast light up Monday night, live.
Ryan Brackin
October is off to a fast, fun start — with plenty of free entertainment. This week you can enjoy a cornucopia of podcasts, loud music in a quiet space, and grown-up art by little grownups. Keep reading for our three favorite events, and check the Westword calendar for more events.  

The Night of 1,000 Podcasts
Syntax Physic Opera
7 p.m. Monday, free
Enjoy a smorgasbord of conversation with your favorite local podcasters. Brian Flynn of The Revisionists will welcome Cody Spyker's Ice Cream Social and Empty Girlfriend to share the stage. If that isn't enough, Whiskey and Cigarettes and Broadcast Geeks will be in the mix as well.  Turn that digital experience into a tangible one.

An Evening at the Library with Automatic Iris
Park Hill Branch Library
6:30 p.m. Wednesday, free
Turn up the volume at the Park Hill library tonight, with smooth, rock-and-roll diddies from Automatic Iris. While you're there, check out some books — and don't forget to visit the library's Volume for more local music.

Love Tooth by Resident Artist Heejin Jang
PlatteForum
6 p.m. Thursday, free
PlatteForum always presents the best youth art in town, but tonight's program looks particularly good. New York-based sound and video artist Heejin Jang worked with kids from Youth On Record and ArtLab to capture the sounds of the streets in Denver’s La Alma/Lincoln and Five Points neighborhoods. The resulting collaboration explores the pain of love. 

Syntax Physic Opera
554 S. Broadway
Denver, CO 80209

720-456-7041

www.physicopera.com

Denver Public Library Park Hill Branch
4705 E. Montview Blvd.
Denver, Colorado 80207

720-865-0250

www.denverlibrary.org/content/park-hill-branch-library

PlatteForum
2400 Curtis St.
Denver, CO 80205

303-893-0791

www.platteforum.org

