menu

Three Things to Do for Free in Denver, September 12-15

Three Things to Do for Free in Denver, September 6-8


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Three Things to Do for Free in Denver, September 12-15

Monday, September 12, 2016 at 5:20 a.m.
By Alex Brown
Get out your Lebowski outfits, for a movie under the night sky.
Get out your Lebowski outfits, for a movie under the night sky.
Aaron Thackeray
A A

The free entertainment never stops in this town, especially this week, when you can enjoy a powerful look at a different culture, learn what growing up is all about...and stay calm with the Dude. Here are our top three bargain picks; check out the Westword calendar for more events.

Two Spirits
IMAX at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science
6:30 p.m. Wednesday, free
The next film in the Indigenous Film Series is not to be missed. Two Spirits documents the life of a young Navajo, Fred Martinez, who identified as nádleehí — a special gift in the Navajo culture signifying a "male-bodied person with a feminine nature." But in 2001, Martinez  became one of the youngest hate-crime victims in our nation's history when he was brutally murdered.   

Related Stories

Raconteur Denver: First Adulating
The Preservery
7 p.m. Wednesday, free
At this storytellers' event, professionals will be telling tales — but the audience is encouraged to share as well. Tonight, the focus is memories of growing up, specifically that first memory that made you feel like an adult. Whether your story is serious, hilarious or both, you're encouraged to share alongside accomplished authors John Cotter, Michael J. Henry and Buzzy Jackson. Find more info here

The Big Lebowski
Great Divide Barrel Bar
6 p.m. Thursday, free
As summer winds down, the chances of catching a film under the stars are fleeting, but Great Divide keeps the tradition alive with the premiere of its own outdoor movie screenings.  Food will be on site via a truck, or you can bring your own — and there will be $3 cans of beer. The Dude will appear on the side of the building around 8:30 p.m., and since the venue is a gravel parking lot, don't forget to bring a chair.

Use Current Location

Related Locations

miles
IMAX at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science
More Info
More Info

2001 Colorado Blvd.
Denver, CO 80205

303-370-6000

www.dmns.org/imax/current-films

miles
The Preservery
More Info
More Info

3040 Blake St.
Denver, Colorado 80205

303-298-6821

www.thepreservery.com

miles
Great Divide Barrel Bar
More Info
More Info

1812 35th St
Denver, CO 80216

303-296-9460

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2016 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >