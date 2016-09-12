Three Things to Do for Free in Denver, September 12-15

Get out your Lebowski outfits, for a movie under the night sky. Aaron Thackeray

The free entertainment never stops in this town, especially this week, when you can enjoy a powerful look at a different culture, learn what growing up is all about...and stay calm with the Dude. Here are our top three bargain picks; check out the Westword calendar for more events.

Two Spirits

IMAX at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science

6:30 p.m. Wednesday, free

The next film in the Indigenous Film Series is not to be missed. Two Spirits documents the life of a young Navajo, Fred Martinez, who identified as nádleehí — a special gift in the Navajo culture signifying a "male-bodied person with a feminine nature." But in 2001, Martinez became one of the youngest hate-crime victims in our nation's history when he was brutally murdered.

Raconteur Denver: First Adulating

The Preservery

7 p.m. Wednesday, free

At this storytellers' event, professionals will be telling tales — but the audience is encouraged to share as well. Tonight, the focus is memories of growing up, specifically that first memory that made you feel like an adult. Whether your story is serious, hilarious or both, you're encouraged to share alongside accomplished authors John Cotter, Michael J. Henry and Buzzy Jackson. Find more info here.

The Big Lebowski

Great Divide Barrel Bar

6 p.m. Thursday, free

As summer winds down, the chances of catching a film under the stars are fleeting, but Great Divide keeps the tradition alive with the premiere of its own outdoor movie screenings. Food will be on site via a truck, or you can bring your own — and there will be $3 cans of beer. The Dude will appear on the side of the building around 8:30 p.m., and since the venue is a gravel parking lot, don't forget to bring a chair.