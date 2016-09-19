menu

Three Things to Do for Free in Denver, September 19-22

Three Things to Do for Free in Denver, September 12-15


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Three Things to Do for Free in Denver, September 19-22

Monday, September 19, 2016 at 5:44 a.m.
By Alex Brown
JD Lopez animates the Left Hand Right Brain podcast, and you can catch that live.
JD Lopez animates the Left Hand Right Brain podcast, and you can catch that live.
Left Hand Right Brain Facebook
A A

Let's get out of the house, connect, learn a thing or two and enjoy. This week we're talking with international artists in abandoned spaces, architects building new places, and podcasters when you can see their faces. Check out the Westword calendar to pepper the rest of your week with good times. 

The abandoned Market Street Station, not just for skateboarders anymore.
The abandoned Market Street Station, not just for skateboarders anymore.
Black Cube Nomadic Museum Facebook

Black Cube Nomadic Museum Artist Talk with SANGREE
Former RTD Bus Plaza (Market Street Station)
5 p.m. Tuesday, free
The Market Street Station used to be downtown's hub of public transportation, but it's been empty since Union Station reopened...until now. Black Cube, the nomadic art gallery, is using the site for an installation by SANGREE, the artistic union between Mexico City's René Godínez Pozas and Carlos Lara. Their piece, unveiled last week, deals with iconoclasm, minimal aesthetics and anthropology — in the middle of this modern ruin. See the work and meet the artists tonight at 5 p.m., then stick around for a discussion at 6 p.m. 

Related Stories

Left Hand Right Brain Live Podcast Show
The Molecule Effect
6 p.m. Tuesday, free
Podcast tapings are everywhere; they're a great way to marry modern technology with an old-fashioned live performance and get-together.  This week you can enjoy a discussion of the creative process and the human condition as Left Hand Right Brain hosts JD Lopez and Royce Roeswood chat with Michelle Graham over beers. Grab a drink and pod along. 

Summer Speaker Series: Art, Architecture + Accessibility
Gensler Denver
5:30 p.m. Wednesday, free
Denver is booming, and some of the new projects around the area are being created with the disabled community in mind. Gensler Denver welcomes local architects and designers working on everything from a school for the deaf to an Olympic and Paralympic Museum in Colorado Springs that's being billed as the most accessible museum in the world. Listen to the discussion of the changing landscape of our town, which should be inclusive for all, and bring questions for the Q&A session that follows.

Use Current Location

Related Locations

miles
Former RTD Bus Plaza (Market Street Station)
More Info
More Info

1601 Market St.
Denver, CO 80202

720-472-4094

www.blackcubeart.org/exhibition/unclassified-site-museum

miles
The Molecule Effect
More Info
More Info

1201 Santa Fe Dr.
Denver, Colorado 80204

720-502-6966

www.themoleculeeffect.com/homepage

miles
Gensler Denver
More Info
More Info

1225 17th St.
Denver, CO 80205

303-893-7163

www.gensler.com

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2016 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >