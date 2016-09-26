Three Things to Do for Free in Denver, September 26-29
You should stay and you should go to Punk Rock Karaoke this week.
It's the end of the month, and you could be running short on cash. Not to worry: The week is long on free events. You can stir up a little on-stage anarchy, celebrate local music and delve into democracy at this trio of bargain activities. For even more to do before September ends, go to the Westword calendar.
Punk Rock Karaoke With a Live Punk Band
El Charrito
8:30 p.m. Tuesday, free
El Charrito has another treat in store on Tuesday: a full-three piece that needs a lead singer. This is your chance to scream about how you're not just a minor threat. Check out the song list and start practicing: Somebody has to close it out with a blacked-out version of "Just Like Heaven."
The library comes to the bar tonight.
Denver Public Library Bookmobiles Facebook
Denver Public Library's Volume Pop-Up
Black Shirt Brewing
6 p.m. Wednesday, free
Celebrate a new platform for local music provided by the Denver Public Library. With the DPL's Volume, members can stream and download music in a modern way. The mobile library will be at Black Shirt to show off the new service and a collection of books about music; there will be beer, of course. Don't forget your library card.
Democracy in Principle and Practice: From Ancient Athens to Contemporary Colorado
History Colorado Center
6 p.m. Thursday, free
Democracy has been floating around society for thousands of years, but is it still working? How has it been transformed in other countries? Would the ancient Athenians let Trump run? Does your vote count? Get ready to ask these questions and many more of a panel of professors, historians, political scientists and more as they address the subject of "Democracy in Principle and Practice."
