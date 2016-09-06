Three Things to Do for Free in Denver, September 6-8

EXPAND May the force be with the Broncos this season... Kenneth Hamblin III

Are you ready for some football? And football parties? Civic Center will be the center of the action this week, but there's more to life than sports — including top-notch comedy and an appearance by a celebrity chef. Check the Westword calendar for even more events.

Sexpot Comedy Presents Ben Kronberg

Pearl's

8 p.m. Tuesday, free

A modern master of the one-liner and a real musical jokester, Ben Kronberg returns to Denver. He's been all over TV and produces his wit for the web; now he'll wow the crowd at Pearl's. Catch him in the act along with rising comics Aaron Urist and David Rodriguez.

Vincent Tropepe Book Signing and Meet and Greet

BookBar

7:30 p.m. Wednesday, free

Vincent Tropepe, the celebrity chef dubbed the "American-born Gordon Ramsay," will be at BookBar to talk about his new book. In My Whites contains funny and inspirational kitchen stories as well as 150 new recipes; come see what Tropepe has cooking.

2016 NFL Kickoff

Civic Center Park

3-8 p.m. Wednesday

10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday

The Broncos won the Super Bowl last year, and the party isn't over yet. Civic Center Park will turn into a field of football nostalgia this week before the season opener Thursday night. You can meet NFL legends, see Hall of Fame busts, run obstacle races and even catch a free concert with multi-platinum recording artists (see the full schedule on the NFL website). It's nice to be on top.

