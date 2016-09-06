menu

Three Things to Do for Free in Denver, September 6-8

Erik Storey Talks About Nothing Short of Dying at Tattered Cover Tonight


Tuesday, September 6, 2016 at 5:44 a.m.
By Alex Brown
Are you ready for some football? And football parties? Civic Center will be the center of the action this week, but there's more to life than sports — including top-notch comedy and an appearance by a celebrity chef. Check the Westword calendar for even more events.  

Sexpot Comedy Presents Ben Kronberg
Pearl's
8 p.m. Tuesday, free
A modern master of the one-liner and a real musical jokester, Ben Kronberg returns to Denver. He's been all over TV and produces his wit for the web; now he'll wow the crowd at Pearl's. Catch him in the act along with rising comics Aaron Urist and David Rodriguez

Vincent Tropepe Book Signing and Meet and Greet
BookBar
7:30 p.m. Wednesday, free
Vincent Tropepe, the celebrity chef dubbed the "American-born Gordon Ramsay," will be at BookBar to talk about his new book. In My Whites contains funny and inspirational kitchen stories as well as 150 new recipes; come see what Tropepe has cooking.

2016 NFL Kickoff
Civic Center Park
3-8 p.m. Wednesday
10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday
The Broncos won the Super Bowl last year, and the party isn't over yet. Civic Center Park will turn into a field of football nostalgia this week before the season opener Thursday night. You can meet NFL legends, see Hall of Fame busts, run obstacle races and even catch a free concert with multi-platinum recording artists (see the full schedule on the NFL website). It's nice to be on top. 

miles
Pearl's
608 E. 13th Ave.
Denver, CO 80203

303-860-4516

www.pearlsdenver.com

BookBar
4280 Tennyson St.
Denver, CO 80212

720-443-2227

www.bookbardenver.com

Civic Center Park
Broadway and Colfax Ave.
Denver, CO 80202

303-892-1112

www.denvergov.org

©2016 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

