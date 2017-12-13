Tom Ward Paints New Mural at Tommy's Thai

“When I paint murals, I like to think of myself as being shrunk down,” says Denver artist Tom Ward, digging for just the right shade of red for the tropical flower he's painting on a mural at Tommy’s Thai on Colfax Avenue and Cook Street.

Ward started out designing the mural on paper as part of an application for the Urban Arts Fund. While he did not receive funding, he could not let the idea go. He persisted in searching out a location and money to create his project. Through crowdfunding and support from local shops Botanical Interest, 12 @ Madison, Sweet Cooie’s and Annie’s, Ward received the backing he needed.

The Thai rainforest scene he paints is a lush, vivid breath of life. A water buffalo looks at the viewer with soft, well-deep eyes; a gecko, birds, flowers and a number of insects buzz across the wall. Ward has an affinity for insects and has focused on them in this piece; he's concerned about the plight of pollinators in the world.