Tour and Taste at the Denver Performing Arts Complex Saturday

EXPAND The Denver Performing Arts Complex sees all kinds of action. Brandon Marshall

The fall arts season is under way, and the Denver Performing Arts Complex is offering a major sneak peak on Saturday morning — complete with mimosas — that promises to show you where the stars of Book of Mormon get ready, as well as the secret passages that ballerinas use to reach the stage.

Join DPAC resident companies Colorado Ballet, Opera Colorado, the Colorado Symphony and the Denver Center for the Performing Arts Theatre Company on Saturday, September 10, for an exclusive backstage crawl of the complex, co-hosted by Denver Theatre District and Denver Arts & Venues' Next Stage Now, the plan for revisioning the entire complex.

Tour and Taste gets under way at 10 a.m. with brunch bites and those mimosas, with tours at 11 a.m., followed by post-tour snacks and more bites. Tickets are $25 (21 and up only); buy them and find more information here.

