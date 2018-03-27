CeCe McDonald and Joshua Allen Bring Black Excellence Tour to Town

Trans prison abolitionists CeCe McDonald and Joshua Allen will be bringing the Black Excellence Tour to the Auraria campus tomorrow, thanks to the efforts of Westword MasterMind and Titwrench co-founder Sarah Slater, who is studying at the University of Colorado Denver, and a coalition of more than ten student groups from UCD, Metro State University of Denver and the Community College of Denver.

McDonald found herself in the national spotlight after she stabbed a man while defending her friends from a racially motivated, anti-trans attack; she accepted a plea bargain and was incarcerated. In response, LGBTQ activists launched the Free CeCe campaign, which brought attention to the plight of trans women of color in prison. Her story is chronicled in the documentary Free CeCe!