Twelve Awesome Murals Painted on Cold Crush Over the Years

A mural by Scot Lefavor was the most recent work on the walls of Cold Crush. Lindsey Bartlett

Since opening in May 2013, Cold Crush has been place where artists could express themselves without restraint. Art was an integral part of the bar at 2700 Larimer Street, from the performers inside to the exterior of the building, including the south-facing facade that became a street-art canvas known as the Phoenix Wall, which was regularly repainted.

But will this phoenix rise again? Cold Crush co-owner Brian Mathenge says yes, and plans to fight the "public nuisance" posting that closed the bar on October 12.

In the meantime, here are twelve awesome examples of the outdoor art work that has graced Cold Crush's walls over the past three years.

Lindsey Bartlett

1. Patrick Kane McGregor's "Lion," July 2015.

Westword Archive

2. Scot Lefavor, June 2013.

Lindsey Bartlett

3. Joshua Mays, Colorado Crush, September 2016

Cold Crush was the subject of a Backbeat feature in September of 2014. Justin Rodriguez oaf Welcome to the D.O.P.E. Game.

4. Jher, September 2014

Lindsey Bartlett

5. Faatma Norouzizadeh and Alicia Cardenas, April 2016

6. Scot Lefavor's "Good Cop Versus Bad Cop," June 2016

