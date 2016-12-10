menu

Twenty-Five Insane Photos of Holiday Lights in Denver

Photos: Downtown Denver Gets Lit With the 2016 Parade of Lights


Twenty-Five Insane Photos of Holiday Lights in Denver

Saturday, December 10, 2016 at 5:08 a.m.
By Lindsey Bartlett
Denver Gets Lit for the Holidays
Denver Gets Lit for the Holidays
Brandon Marshall
A A

Something about the twinkling light displays around the city just gets us in the holiday mood. From an ever-changing LED light installation at the Denver City & County Building, to the Zoo Lights show filled with animatronic images, to the yard of musically-synched spears at the Denver Botanic Gardens, here are our 25 most amazing holiday light photos (so far).

Opening night of Blossoms of Light
Opening night of Blossoms of Light
Danielle Lirette

1. Blossoms of Light, photo by Danielle Lirette

Denver Gets Lit for the Holidays
Denver Gets Lit for the Holidays
Brandon Marshall

2. Blossoms of Light, photo by Brandon Marshall

Denver Gets Lit for the Holidays
Denver Gets Lit for the Holidays
Brandon Marshall

3. Brown Palace, photo by Brandon Marshall

Denver Gets Lit for the Holidays
Denver Gets Lit for the Holidays
Brandon Marshall

4. Chatfield Farms, photo by Brandon Marshall

Denver Gets Lit for the Holidays
Denver Gets Lit for the Holidays
Brandon Marshall

5. City and County Building, photo by Brandon Marshall

Denver Gets Lit for the Holidays
Denver Gets Lit for the Holidays
Brandon Marshall

6. Union Station, photo by Brandon Marshall

Denver Gets Lit for the Holidays
Denver Gets Lit for the Holidays
Brandon Marshall

7. Chatfield Farms, photo by Brandon Marshall

Denver Gets Lit for the Holidays
Denver Gets Lit for the Holidays
Brandon Marshall

8. Little Man Ice Cream, photo by Brandon Marshall

Tacky Light Tour, 2015, a holiday light tour with a cannabis twist.
Tacky Light Tour, 2015, a holiday light tour with a cannabis twist.
Lindsey Bartlett

9. Tacky Light Tour, photo by Lindsey Bartlett

Zoo Lights at the Denver Zoo
Zoo Lights at the Denver Zoo
Lindsey Bartlett

10. Zoo Lights, photo by Lindsey Bartlett

Parade of Lights 2016
Parade of Lights 2016, see the full slideshow
Scott Lentz

11. Parade of Lights, photo by Scott Lentz

Denver Gets Lit for the Holidays
Denver Gets Lit for the Holidays
Brandon Marshall

12. The Clocktower, photo by Brandon Marshall

Denver Gets Lit for the Holidays
Denver Gets Lit for the Holidays
Brandon Marshall

13. Union Station, photo by Brandon Marshall

Continue reading to see 12 more insane light displays in Denver.


Lindsey Bartlett
Lindsey Bartlett is the Social Media Editor at Westword. She is a Denver native, writer, photographer, '90's kid, former Parisienne, scallywag and weed-snob. You can find her riding her bike in Highland, taking photos of the best local street-art.

Creep it real on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

