Twenty-Five Insane Photos of Holiday Lights in Denver
Something about the twinkling light displays around the city just gets us in the holiday mood. From an ever-changing LED light installation at the Denver City & County Building, to the Zoo Lights show filled with animatronic images, to the yard of musically-synched spears at the Denver Botanic Gardens, here are our 25 most amazing holiday light photos (so far).
1. Blossoms of Light, photo by Danielle Lirette
2. Blossoms of Light, photo by Brandon Marshall
3. Brown Palace, photo by Brandon Marshall
4. Chatfield Farms, photo by Brandon Marshall
5. City and County Building, photo by Brandon Marshall
6. Union Station, photo by Brandon Marshall
7. Chatfield Farms, photo by Brandon Marshall
8. Little Man Ice Cream, photo by Brandon Marshall
9. Tacky Light Tour, photo by Lindsey Bartlett
Zoo Lights at the Denver Zoo
10. Zoo Lights, photo by Lindsey Bartlett
11. Parade of Lights, photo by Scott Lentz
12. The Clocktower, photo by Brandon Marshall
13. Union Station, photo by Brandon Marshall



