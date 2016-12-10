Twenty-Five Insane Photos of Holiday Lights in Denver

Something about the twinkling light displays around the city just gets us in the holiday mood. From an ever-changing LED light installation at the Denver City & County Building, to the Zoo Lights show filled with animatronic images, to the yard of musically-synched spears at the Denver Botanic Gardens, here are our 25 most amazing holiday light photos (so far).

1. Blossoms of Light, photo by Danielle Lirette

2. Blossoms of Light, photo by Brandon Marshall

3. Brown Palace, photo by Brandon Marshall

4. Chatfield Farms, photo by Brandon Marshall

5. City and County Building, photo by Brandon Marshall

6. Union Station, photo by Brandon Marshall

7. Chatfield Farms, photo by Brandon Marshall

8. Little Man Ice Cream, photo by Brandon Marshall

9. Tacky Light Tour, photo by Lindsey Bartlett

10. Zoo Lights, photo by Lindsey Bartlett

11. Parade of Lights, photo by Scott Lentz

12. The Clocktower, photo by Brandon Marshall

13. Union Station, photo by Brandon Marshall

Continue reading to see 12 more insane light displays in Denver.