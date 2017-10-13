Major Colorado Women's Health Summit Takes Over Pepsi Center

On Sunday, October 15, UCHealth is hosting evre, a day of wellness and fitness classes, lectures and panels targeting every woman in Colorado. The event, held at the Pepsi Center, celebrates women while providing health education related to various life stages.

Evre is the result of nearly 400 Colorado women surveyed about their most pressing health concerns. “What we found based on feedback we received from the survey is that women in Colorado are most concerned about cancer screenings, skin cancer from being out in the sun, and injury prevention from the active lifestyle they’re leading,” says Heather Hogoboom, UCHealth’s manager of corporate partnerships and event leader for the day.

Evre is set up so women can tailor their day to match their own unique interests. “We want you to choose and select what makes the most sense for you,” Hogoboom explains, adding that drop-in sessions will be taking place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on a variety of topics. Attendees can choose from UV skin screenings, mini-facials, Pilates demos from Fierce45 or a trip through the Vendor Village. No registration is required for these drop-in sessions; UCHealth’s Pink Life Saver motor coach will be on site offering mammograms, as well.

“Any woman who is eligible and qualifying for a mammogram can drop into the Pink Life Saver for a mobile mammogram, and all they need to bring is their insurance card,” Hogoboom says.

As women design their schedules for evre, they are continually encouraged to think about what matters most to them. Pulling from UCHealth’s team of medical experts, health speakers will present on topics such as cardiovascular health, obstetrics and gynecological health, sports medicine and more. For those looking to sweat, a team of Denver’s fitness experts will lead classes.

Fitness guru Natalie Uhling will teach her signature NuFit workout on the Denver Nuggets court, combining cardio and spot-toning, accompanied by a DJ, for a full-body workout; Melissa Levy, owner and founder of The REBEL Workout, will lead attendees through a kettlebell and weight-training workout; Kady Lafferty, founder of Big Booty Yoga, will teach a body-positive, all-levels Vinyasa flow; Regina Kelly of Pure Barre will showcase the isometric movements found in a barre workout; and Christa Schwind will lead a silent yoga class through headphones with Sound Off Yoga and lululemon.

Join Natalie Uhling for her NuFit workout. Chelsea Chorpenning

“There are so many fitness options, no matter where you are in life,” Hogoboom says, adding that there’s even going to be a meditation class taught by Keri Bergeron to help wind everybody down. “If you haven’t picked up a kettlebell before or you just want some vinyasa yoga or something high-energy, these are the experts to help show you.”

Evre will conclude with a keynote panel including Maria Menounos, one of three keynote speakers. She plans to speak about living through a brain tumor as her mother simultaneously underwent treatment for stage IV brain cancer.

“Maria Menounos will address her life in the spotlight while also struggling with health issues,” Hogoboom says, adding that adventurer and patient Kim Hess and Dr. Deborah Saint-Phard are the additional keynote speakers.

Despite shattering her arm during a climb, Hess has set out to be the thirteenth person in the world to complete the Grand Slam, climbing the highest peaks on every continent and exploring the North and South Poles. Saint-Phard is the director of the University of Colorado Women’s Sports Medicine Program.

Evre will take place this Sunday, October 15, from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m., at the Pepsi Center, 1000 Chopper Circle, $25. All registration fees will be donated to the Women’s Foundation of Colorado. For more information or to register, click here.