Ultimate Queen All-Stars Gets Bewitching in Week Two

Who got the kiss-off in week two of Ultimate Queen All-Stars? Anya Nees

Week two of the Ultimate Queen All-Stars competition at Tracks was dripping with imagination, as the challenge for September 1 called for all eight competitors to come in their best "fantasy" look — which usually means prosthesis, extreme makeup and and even more glitter than normal.

Anka Shayne bedeviled the crowd. Keith Garcia

Taking top honors this week was last week's firestarter, Mani Queen, who embodied Margaret Hamilton's iconic Wicked Witch of the West, who used her avatar to take us through a sassy journey of Elphaba with nods to Kelly's "Shoes," Rihanna's "Umbrella," Wicked's "Defying Gravity" and more over an elaborate seven-minute number.

Since no one was sent home last week, a cut was inevitable. This round, the bottom two were Candy Warhol, who delivered a Mother Nature fantasy set to "Age of Aquarius," and Arial StaXx, who brought a scaly, sexy alien being to life with a Sia/Janet Jackson mashup. They faced off in a lip sync for their lives, set to Lady Gaga's "Applause," that had both pulling tricks our of their bags. Candy cut off part of her skirt mid-song and revealed a second wig beneath her first one — but neither were enough to keep her from getting the chop.

That leaves seven queens who'll head into battle on September 8 — Arial, Anka, Cherry, Gia, Kyile, Mani and Valerie — with the week-three challenge asking them to embody their biggest "Idols."

Until next time, here are some clips from week two of the competition:

Kyile Vanderpump was a prickly queen. Keith Garcia

Candy Warhol was down to earth as Mother Nature. Keith Garcia

Cherry Poppins had her eyes on the prize. Keith Garcia

Arial StaxXx looked out-of-this-world. Keith Garcia

Ultimate Queen All-Stars continues Thursdays at Tracks, 3500 Walnut Street. Doors open at 7 p.m. with new episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars starting at 7:30 p.m.; the UQ All-Stars competition rolls after that, and the party continues until 2 a.m. Admission for 18+ is a $5 cover, $10 after 10 p.m.; 21+ is free. Find more info at tracksdenver.com.

