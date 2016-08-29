menu

Ultimate Queen All-Stars Gets Off to a Fiery Start in Week One

Literary Calendar: Mark Beauregard, a Slam Nuba Showdown and Write Denver


Ultimate Queen All-Stars Gets Off to a Fiery Start in Week One

Monday, August 29, 2016 at 7:55 a.m.
By Keith Garcia
Week one of Ultimate Queen All-Stars was very animated.
Week one of Ultimate Queen All-Stars was very animated.
Anya Nees
The Ultimate Queen All-Stars competition kicked off with a bang last Thursday., when a hefty crowd filled Tracks nightclub for the premier episode of RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars Season Two - which upped the ante on its drag drama with a show full of more twists and turns than a French braid — and then the first round of Tracks's All-Stars battle for a coveted Denver drag crown.

The evening's theme was "best drag," and all eight contestants — Anka Shayne, Arial StaxXx, Candy Warhol, Cherry Poppins, Gia StaxXx, Kyile Vanderpump, Mani Queen and Valerie Shearz - came out firing on all sequin-studded cylinders.

The evening's big winner was Colorado Springs starlet Mani Queen, who literally set the night on fire with a performance of In This Moment's "Sex Metal Barbie" that made a major costume reveal by lighting up her flash-paper corset strings. 

Mani Queen was on fire at the Ultimate Queen All-Star Competition.
Mani Queen was on fire at the Ultimate Queen All-Star Competition.
Keith Garcia

Nipping at her heels in the surprise department was Anka Shayne, who came out in a full ensemble but ripped that off to finish her number in a carefully adhered vinyl sticker that had audience members on their feet.

Anka Shayne bares all in blue.
Anka Shayne bares all in blue.
Keith Garcia

Up for elimination were Candy Warhol, who stunned in a gorgeous, self-made leopard print garment, and Kyile Vanderpump, who filled her Britney Spears medley with some soft fringe; they competed in the lip sync of their lives to Ariana Grande's "Into You," which led the contest's judges to declare a draw. So all of the contestants will return this Thursday, when the All-Star challenge is to wow everyone with an over-the-top "fantasy" look. 

Until round two, here are some clips from week one of the fierce battle royale:  

Ultimate Queen All-Stars continues Thursdays at Tracks, 3500 Walnut Street. Doors open at 7 p.m. with new episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars starting at 7:30 p.m.; the UQ All-Stars competition rolls after that, and the party continues until 2 a.m. afterwards. Admission for 18+ is a $5 cover, $10 after 10 p.m.; 21+ is free. Find more info at tracksdenver.com.

Tracks
3500 Walnut St.
Denver, CO 80205

303-863-7326

www.tracksdenver.com

