Ultimate Queen All-Stars Have a Clothes Call in Week Six of Drag Contest

The queens got dressed up unconventionally this week on their way to the crown. Anya Nees / embellishments by Keith Garcia

One of the strengths of a good drag queen can often be her ability to MacGyver a whole outfit together with nothing more than a yard of fabric, rhinestones, hot glue and a prayer. Week six of the Ultimate Queen All-Stars battle at Tracks challenged the gals to create looks using "Anything But Clothes" — and the results were revealing.

Hosts Yvie Oddly and Mia StaxXx brought plastic bag and crime scene realness to the ABC battle. Keith Garcia

The rules were simple: make an outfit out of unconventional materials, using as little real clothing as possible (this is drag, after all, and some things must be covered), and then perform in it. Here's what the challenge inspired: Week five winner Arial StaxXx performed a tribute to the Orlando shooting victims in an angel outfit made out of paper; Candy Warhol crafted a dress and jewelry from 200 empty Starbucks gift cards; Mani Queen made a dress out of gauze and painted a portrait during her number; Valerie Shearz sported a gown and parasol out of plastic-and-paper picnic items; Gia StaxXx created a dress out of paint color swatches; and Kyile Vanderpump closed out the night with an out-of-this-world creation of balloons and rubber gloves.

The judges — including visiting guest star and Diva Dozen alum Ginger Douglas - had their work cut out for them, and ultimately gave Valerie Shearz her third challenge win for her detailed living picnic outfit, which included a luscious fork fascinator, spoon brassiere and napkin and plate petticoat that moved like a dream.

VAlerie Shearz looked good enough to eat... something with. Keith Garcia

The bottom two came down to technicalities. Week five's top two and three found themselves in a hard place after Candy's outfit began to come apart mid-number, and Mani's painting palooza found itself in need of more razzmatazz. After the two performed a rousing lip-sync battle, they were shocked - like the rest of the audience - to discover that the judges had once again decided not to send anyone home. So Mani and Candy were safe. For now.

Candy & Mani fight it out to stay in the competition. Keith Garcia

Since no one had been sent home for two weeks and the competition is coming to a close in three, the judges announced that there will be a dramatic double elimination this Thursday, when the challenge will be "Dancing & Choreography" — which is sure to leave some girls tripping their way to the bottom while others hot-step to the top.

Until lucky week seven, here are clips of performances from sassy week six:

Arial brought some color and light to her crafty outfit. Keith Garcia

Candy brought the Starbucks logo queen to life. Keith Garcia

Mani's performance was far more exciting than watching paint dry. Keith Garcia

Valerie came to the competition ready to serve fashion AND lunch. Keith Garcia

Gia was a fireball this week at UQC. Keith Garcia

Kyile gave an inflated performance. Keith Garcia

Ultimate Queen All-Stars continues Thursdays at Tracks, 3500 Walnut Street. Doors open at 7 p.m., with new episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars Season 2 starting at 7:30 p.m.; the UQ All-Stars competition rolls after that, and the party continues until 2 a.m. Admission for 18+ is a $5 cover, $10 after 10 p.m.; 21+ is free. Find more info at tracksdenver.com.

