Five Things to Know About Vail This Season

Winter is coming! In this year’s installment of the Edge, Westword’s annual guide to winter activities that was inserted in the November 16 edition, we shared the what’s what, the what’s new, and the what to do at ski areas and mountain towns across the state.

Because of the unseasonably warm weather, Vail had to postpone its opening day. But since Thanksgiving, the mountain has been going strong. Here are five things you need to know about Vail this season:

1. On a powder day, be sure to get into the back bowls, which are so extensive — over 3,000 acres — that they require their own trail map. You’ll find wide-open snow fields in the sprawling China Bowl and legitimately extreme terrain in smaller, tighter zones like Tea Cup Bowl. Push on toward the Inner and Outer Mongolia Bowls, where you’re more likely to make fresh tracks (and, heads up, snowboarders: also more likely to get stuck in a long, flat run-out on the way back to a chairlift).