menu

Velorama on a Roll With Discount Packages for August 11-13 Party

Three Things to Do for Free in Denver, April 10-13


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Velorama on a Roll With Discount Packages for August 11-13 Party

Friday, April 14, 2017 at 7:38 a.m.
By Westword Staff
Velorama is ready to rock and roll.EXPAND
Velorama is ready to rock and roll.
Reilly Gallagher (RPM)
A A

Velorama won't hit Colorado until August 11, but it's already on a roll. The event — a three-day festival that will fill RiNo with live music, food trucks, a bike expo, the Drink Rino Beer Garden and, yes, plenty of pro bike racers, who will also be riding through Colorado Springs and Breckenridge in the Colorado Classic — has already sold out of $25 early-bird tickets for all three days.

Related Stories

But it's not too late to get a deal: Starting today, you can purchase advance, discounted tickets at $35 a day, as well as special package deals, including $90 for a three-day GA ticket, $120 for a four-person, one-day family package, and $750 for a three-day VIP ticket package, if you really want to party.

Velorama Colorado rolls into town April 11 to 13; find out more and get your tickets at veloramacolorado.com.

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Sponsor Content

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >