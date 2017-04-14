Velorama on a Roll With Discount Packages for August 11-13 Party

EXPAND Velorama is ready to rock and roll. Reilly Gallagher (RPM)

Velorama won't hit Colorado until August 11, but it's already on a roll. The event — a three-day festival that will fill RiNo with live music, food trucks, a bike expo, the Drink Rino Beer Garden and, yes, plenty of pro bike racers, who will also be riding through Colorado Springs and Breckenridge in the Colorado Classic — has already sold out of $25 early-bird tickets for all three days.

But it's not too late to get a deal: Starting today, you can purchase advance, discounted tickets at $35 a day, as well as special package deals, including $90 for a three-day GA ticket, $120 for a four-person, one-day family package, and $750 for a three-day VIP ticket package, if you really want to party.

Velorama Colorado rolls into town April 11 to 13; find out more and get your tickets at veloramacolorado.com.

