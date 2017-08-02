See the Artist-Made Bike Racks Velorama Is Bringing to RiNo

Mitch Hoffman (left) and Tim Omspach (right) with one of their bike racks, which will come to RiNo in time for Velorama.

When the Velorama Festival lands in RiNo August 11 to 13, you'll be able to U-lock your cruiser to new, hand-crafted bike racks. In line with the festival's ties to the Colorado Classic bicycle race, the RiNo Arts District has sponsored the creation of five artisanal, mountain-evoking bike racks by contest winners Mitch Hoffman and Tim Omspach.

The cyclist-friendly installations are the result of a RiNo Arts District contest co-sponsored by HomeAdvisor and the Colorado Classic. Hoffman, who works in computer science but constructs tall bikes in his spare time, got wind of the contest and applied with Omspach, a professional welder he met through mutual friends in the circus. With the $400 they received as finalists, they started building their first design, which sported an "abstract and gritty industrial look" to pay tribute to the warehouse-heavy history of the neighborhood, says Hoffman.