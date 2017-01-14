Video: Game of Thrones Concert Is Coming to Denver in March

Mark Haefeli Productions

Winter is coming. No, it's here. And the Game of Thrones 24-city concert will be coming to the Pepsi Center on the last day of the season, March 19.

Having trouble imagining just how spectacular a live choir, orchestra and slew of special effects presented by series composer Ramin Djawadi at a Game of Thrones concert could be? LiveNation and HBO just released this jaw-dropping video.

If you want to understand the scale of this production, this handy infographic from HBO will give you an idea of some of the numbers behind the show.

HBO

Tickets are available through the Pepsi Center, 1000 Chopper Circle. The concert starts at 8 p.m. on March 19.

