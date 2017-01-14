menu

Video: Game of Thrones Concert Is Coming to Denver in March

No Western Welcome at Denver International Airport This Weekend


Saturday, January 14, 2017 at 8:03 a.m.
By Kyle Harris
Mark Haefeli Productions
Winter is coming. No, it's here. And the Game of Thrones 24-city concert will be coming to the Pepsi Center on the last day of the season, March 19.

Having trouble imagining just how spectacular a live choir, orchestra and slew of special effects presented by series composer Ramin Djawadi at a Game of Thrones concert could be? LiveNation and HBO just released this jaw-dropping video.

If you want to understand the scale of this production, this handy infographic from HBO will give you an idea of some of the numbers behind the show.

HBO

Tickets are available through the Pepsi Center, 1000 Chopper Circle. The concert starts at 8 p.m. on March 19.

Kyle Harris
Kyle Harris, Westword’s Culture Editor, quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Before coming to Westword, he worked as the managing editor of The Colorado Independent. He has gardened his front yard to some neighbors’ disdain and others’ delight, played angry folk music at DIY spaces nationwide, curated a microcinema and written about everything from experimental film and polyamory to political backroom shenanigans and urban gardeners’ feuds.

