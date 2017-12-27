New VR Exhibit Gives a Fresh Look at Opera Colorado's La Bohème

The stars of Opera Colorado’s La Bohème dot the stage of the Ellie Caulkins Opera House, moving decisively through their blocking, getting so close to me that I feel compelled to step out of their way. Several more are visible as they dash around in the wings, and in my peripheral vision, I can make out the silhouette of the conductor and, behind him, the expanse of the entire theater. This view isn’t afforded by the Ellie’s most expensive ticket, or by some hyper-exclusive backstage pass. It’s available to the public, via virtual reality, at the NXT STG Collaborative Gallery gallery in Experience La Bohème.

Organized jointly by Opera Colorado and the University of Colorado Denver’s College of Arts & Media, Experience La Bohème comprises a suite of virtual- and augmented-reality displays, enabled by equipment ranging in sophistication from household iPads to Oculus Rift headsets, which offer viewers a behind-the-scenes glimpse at Opera Colorado’s process of mounting Puccini’s La Bohème last November. Once buckled into their VR goggles, visitors to the gallery can watch portions of the performance from the stage, view immersive clips of the opera from the orchestra pit, or — as I did — dizzily stumble around the 360-degree videoscape, awed by the very possibility of looking at rows of opera-house seats and ceiling-bound theatrical lighting rigs rendered so realistically.

This spectacle is the product of a months-long process, undertaken by UCD students and professors beginning last spring, when Chancellor Dorothy Horrell initiated a relationship between the university and Opera Colorado. Architecture students were invited to redesign the space that is now the NXT STG Gallery, building the light-filled “white cube” that currently houses the exhibition. Three more classes then worked to produce Experience La Bohème, creating augmented-reality posters, 360-degree videos, and short documentaries that explore the backstage spaces and production processes typically hidden from the general public. Daniel Stroh, a junior at UCD, says that while he typically views AR and VR as “novelty experiences,” he was surprised by how accessible it was from the creator’s side when his typography class was tasked with creating the AR posters that line the gallery.