Weekend Warriors: Five Denver Workouts

With a long Memorial Day weekend coming up, there are plenty of opportunities to squeeze in a workout. Whether you’re looking to sweat in honor of a fallen hero or catch a beer-infused Pilates class, this weekend’s list offers several opportunities to get your heart pumping.

Grand Opening Ride

CYCLEBAR Castle Pines

Thursday, May 24, 5:30 a.m.

CYCLEBAR, the indoor cycling franchise that first opened its doors in Denver in February of 2016, is expanding to another Colorado location. The new Castle Pines studio is offering free rides throughout its grand opening weekend, beginning Thursday, May 24, at 5:30 a.m. and extending through Sunday. Take advantage of purchasing a founding unlimited membership this weekend for $99 per month before the price jumps to $149 per month after the official opening on June 2. CYCLEBAR provides its riders with shoes to clip into its bikes, which are compatible with SPD and LOOK shoes. Visit the CYCLEBAR Castle Pines website for more information.

EXPAND Find your alignment and then your beer. Pixabay

Pints and Pilates

Seedstock Brewery

Saturday, May 26, 10 a.m.

Throw your mat down on the brewery floor and get ready to do some Pilates. Club Pilates Edgewater is taking over Seedstock Brewery to teach introductory form and technique. After class, the brewery is offering buy-one-get-one-free beers for all attendees. To learn more about the event, visit Club Pilates Edgewater’s Facebook page.