Weekend Warriors: Five Denver Workouts

With a long Memorial Day weekend coming up, there are plenty of opportunities to squeeze in a workout. Whether you’re looking to sweat in honor of a fallen hero or catch a beer-infused Pilates class, this weekend’s list offers several opportunities to get your heart pumping.
Grand Opening Ride
CYCLEBAR Castle Pines
Thursday, May 24, 5:30 a.m.
CYCLEBAR, the indoor cycling franchise that first opened its doors in Denver in February of 2016, is expanding to another Colorado location. The new Castle Pines studio is offering free rides throughout its grand opening weekend, beginning Thursday, May 24, at 5:30 a.m. and extending through Sunday. Take advantage of purchasing a founding unlimited membership this weekend for $99 per month before the price jumps to $149 per month after the official opening on June 2. CYCLEBAR provides its riders with shoes to clip into its bikes, which are compatible with SPD and LOOK shoes. Visit the CYCLEBAR Castle Pines website for more information.
Pints and Pilates
Seedstock Brewery
Saturday, May 26, 10 a.m.
Throw your mat down on the brewery floor and get ready to do some Pilates. Club Pilates Edgewater is taking over Seedstock Brewery to teach introductory form and technique. After class, the brewery is offering buy-one-get-one-free beers for all attendees. To learn more about the event, visit Club Pilates Edgewater’s Facebook page.
The REBEL Workout
Just BE Kitchen
Saturday, May 26, 10 a.m.
The REBEL Workout is teaming up with Just BE Kitchen this Saturday morning for a free pop-up workout that will combine fitness and and food. The gluten-free, grain-free and refined-sugar-free restaurant will both host the workout and feed its attendees. After trainers from the REBEL Workout lead an hour-long circuit, everyone will be treated to a meal and drink deal afterward from Just BE Kitchen. Visit the Eventbrite website to register in advance and learn more about the workout and what to expect.
Release the Goddesses
Release Studio
Saturday, May 26, 1 p.m.
Saturday is a day for women to come together and unleash their inner goddesses. Release Studio will be hosting an event that includes sisterhood, meditation, pranayama yoga, intention setting and more. This is a donation-based event, and attendees are encouraged to bring items that will encourage creativity and make them feel “goddess-like,” including crystals, essential oils, flowers, etc., along with a yoga mat and comfortable clothes for the practice. Visit Release Studio’s Facebook page for more information.
Memorial Day Murph Workout
CrossFit LoDo
Monday, May 28, 9 a.m.
Every Memorial Day, CrossFit gyms across the country participate in a special workout of the day to honor servicemen and servicewomen killed in the line of duty. The “Murph” workout was created in honor of Navy Lieutenant Michael Murphy, who was killed in action in Afghanistan in 2005. A favorite fitness routine of Murphy’s, the workout consists of a one-mile run, 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, 300 air squats and another 1 mile run. Many people complete this workout with a weighted vest, as well. CrossFit LoDo will be hosting the Murph for members and non-members from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. in rotating heats. After the workout, food and drink will be available, and attendees are welcome to bring their own, as well. Visit the CrossFit LoDo Facebook page for more information.
Interesting in having an event considered for this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.
