Blade, aka Wesley Snipes, Coming to Alamo Drafthouse

EXPAND Blade's coming to Denver. Courtesy of the Alamo Drafthouse

You know him as a good vampire trying to protect humans from bad vampires in the Blade film series. But Wesley Snipes is also an author, and on Thursday, July 27, he'll be at the Alamo Drafthouse in Sloan's Lake to celebrate his debut novel, Talon of God.

Co-authored by playwright and screenwriter Ray Norman, Talon of God is a "thrilling adventure of science and faith, good and evil, damnation and salvation. In the story, a holy warrior must convince a doctor with no faith to help stop a powerful demon and his minions from succeeding in creating hell on Earth," according to a statement from the Drafthouse.

Snipes and Norman will be joined by Walter Chaw, the Alamo Drafthouse's president of operations, for a discussion about the book, and then Snipes will introduce a screening of Blade II.

Tickets, which go on sale at 9 a.m. on Thursday, June 15, at alamodrafthouse.com, include a pre-signed copy of the book and a seat at the discussion and film screening.