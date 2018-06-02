Reader: How Dare Somebody Ride a Bicycle Through a Public Area!

Denver Cruisers at entrance to the Alley of the Dairy Block.

It was a quintessentially Denver mashup: On May 30, party-goers who'd left Happiness HQ, a new gathering place for Happy City Denver, moved over to the Poka Lola Social Club patio along the Alley of the Dairy Block to continue getting social. Suddenly, bicyclists started coming through the space. It was the first Denver Cruiser Ride of the season, and while surprised security guards tried telling the riders that the Dairy Block Alley was now private and that bikes were not allowed, they kept coming.

Ultimately, the guards let the riders go through (they continued a loop through LoDo and downtown, then ended the night at the RiNo Beer Garden). And the party-goers continued partying, wondering what had just happened.

So did one rider, apparently. Says Dr.soul: