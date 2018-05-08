 


What Are You Doing This Summer? Let Us Know!
Westword

What Are You Doing This Summer? Let Us Know!

Westword Staff | May 8, 2018 | 12:15pm
AA

Summertime, and the living is easy. Or it will be, once you've consulted our Summer Guide, a special insert in the June 7 edition of Westword.

This year's guide will not only include comprehensive listings of every summer activity imaginable, from concerts to 10Ks, food fairs to arts festivals, but also our picks for the very best events around the state.

We're collecting information right now. If you know of an event that should be listed, send details to editorial@westword.com. The deadline for submissions is Friday, May 19.

Then make a plan to grab a Summer Guide on June 7, and discover all the coolest events during Colorado's hottest season.

