What to Do on Colorado Ski Slopes in December

EXPAND Kids hit the slopes at A-Basin. Dave Camera, Arapahoe Basin

There's finally snow on Colorado slopes — and people are heading to the hills to take advantage of it. They can also take advantage of some special deals; for example, kids under five at Arapahoe Basin, the first mountain to open this year, can ski free. (Get all the details at arapahoebasin.com.) Here are more deals and events at resorts this month:

December 1-23: Colorado Family Ski Month, Keystone. A month-long celebration, including family-sized adventures, the World’s Largest Snow Fort, Bigfoot Adventure Walks, skiing under the stars, fireworks, village parades, Colorado-themed Kidtopia activities and more.

December 1: Outdoor Divas Women’s Demo Day, Loveland.

December 1: Winter Stoke Film Fest, 7 p.m., Vaudeville Theatre, Glenwood Springs: Warren Miller’s Here, There & Everywhere.

December 2: Opening Day, Telluride

December 3: Summit for Life Uphill Race, Aspen Mountain. Strap on a headlamp and race up 3,000 vertical feet to the top of Aspen Mountain.

December 3: 34th Annual Chef’s Cup at West Portal Station, Winter Park. Grand County’s finest restaurants donate their time and talent in this competition; a silent auction benefits the Winter Park Ski Education Foundation.

December 3-4: Colorado Demo Days, Copper Mountain. Celebrate our great state with Colorado-grown skis, boards, beers and bands.

December 4: College Day, Wolf Creek, $44 adult lift ticket with valid college photo ID and printed current class schedule.

December 8: Winter Stoke Film Fest, 7 p.m., Crystal Theatre, Carbondale: Level 1’s Pleasure.

December 8-11: Dew Tour, Breckenridge. The Dew Tour returns to Breckenridge with a newly revamped winter ski and snowboard competition.

December 9: Opening Day, Sunlight Mountain.

December 9-11: Vail Snow Daze, Vail. Celebrate the start of winter with snow, sponsor expo village, demos, après and free concerts.

December 9-11: 70th Anniversary Weekend, Arapahoe Basin.

December 10: Opening Day, Ski Cooper.

December 10: LuvByrd Chairlift Speed Dating, Loveland. LuvByrd, the online dating site for outdoor enthusiasts, hosts a chairlift speed-dating event and after-party. Discount tickets available for those who pre-register.

December 10-11: Ski/Board Demo Days, Eldora.

December 11-17: U.S. Grand Prix, Copper Mountain. The world’s best snowboarders and freeskiers hit the 22-foot Superpipe in pursuit of World Cup points and $400k in prize money.

Keep reading for more events in December.

EXPAND Purgatory has a kids ski free package this month. Scott DW Smith, Purgatory Resort

December 13: Aspen Snomass SkiMo Race Series, Aspen Mountain. Short courses include uphill, downhill, and bootpacking.

December 14-16: SKADI Fest, Vail. The second annual ‘Skadi Vail’ Women’s Ski Festival, inspired by the Norse goddess of winter. Designed by and for women, all ability levels.

December 15: Opening Day & 50th Anniversary Season Kickoff, Powderhorn.

December 15: Opening Day, Ski Granby Ranch.

December 16-18: 50th Anniversary Birthday Bash Weekend, Sunlight Mountain.

December 16-18: Vail Holidaze, Vail. The town and mountain come alive with lights, sounds, events and cheer; embrace the holidays with a tree-lighting ceremony and lantern walk.

December 16-18: Kidtopia Mountaintop Spectacular, Keystone. A weekend of on-mountain family fun, including fireworks displays, a torchlight ski parade led by Keystone’s Ski & Ride School, free snow tubing, snowcat photo ops, live music, hot cocoa and fireside stories with Santa.

December 16-17: Mascot Stampede, Steamboat. College mascots from around the country meet in Steamboat for a weekend of friendly competition and rivalry.

December 17-18: So-Gnar Snowboard Camp Tour, Loveland.

December 17-31: WinterFest, Beaver Creek. Beaver Creek Loves Kids 6th Annual WinterFest is back! Celebrate the season with performances, activities, WinterFest characters, parades, contests, holiday lights and more. All WinterFest activities are free.

December 24: Christmas at Copper Mountain. Glowstick Pageant and Torchlight Parade, Christmas Eve fireworks display.

December 24: Christmas Eve Torchlight Parade, Telluride.

December 24: 3rd Annual Ugly Sweater and Best Elf Costume Contest, Eldora.

December 24: Christmas Eve Torchlight Parade, Winter Park. One of Winter Park’s most beloved traditions. Highlights include caroling, the parade, Santa, lit-up snowcats, fireworks and an inter-denominational Christmas Eve service.

December 27-28: Never Summer Demo Day, Purgatory.

December 29-January 1: 15th Anniversary Season Opening Weekend and New Year’s Bash, Silverton Mountain. Silverton is throwing down for a rowdy evening to ring in 2017, offering packages with guided skiing and lodging at the newly renovated Grand Imperial Hotel.

December 30: Audi Ajax Cup, Aspen Mountain. Benefit for the Aspen Valley Ski and Snowboard Club, with head-to-head slalom races and one of the hottest après-ski parties of the year.

December 31: New Year’s Eve Celebration, Copper Mountain. Bring in the new year with a USASA Rail Jam, a children’s Glowstick Pageant, a Torchlight Parade, Moonlight Dine & Ski at Solitude Station, and a mountainside fireworks display.

December 31: Korbel New Year’s Eve Party, Steamboat. Celebrate New Year’s in the Champagne Powder Room, overlooking the Yampa Valley, then dance the night away; $50 per person, included with all on-mountain dining reservations.

December 31: New Year’s Eve Torchlight Parade & Fireworks, Monarch.

December 31: New Year’s Eve Torchlight Parade & Fireworks, Telluride.

December 31: New Year’s Eve Torchlight Parade & Fireworks, Purgatory.