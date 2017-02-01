What to Do on Colorado Ski Slopes in February

Coloradoski.com

There's no business like snow business, and a visit to any of Colorado's mountains will show why. They're enjoying such record snowfall that some have already announced extensions to their season. But in the meantime, there's plenty to do on the slopes in February:

February 4: Ski Spree Mountain Treasure Hunt & Chili Cook-off, Sunlight Mountain and Hotel Colorado, Glenwood Springs. Find out more at sunlightmtn.com.

February 4: Shred Cancer, Powderhorn. Shred for a cause! This loosely judged contest is all about having fun and getting creative.

February 8-12: 104th Winter Carnival, Steamboat Springs. Highlights include racing, ski-jumping, ski-joring, the country’s only skiing high-school band, and a spectacular night show with a fireworks display. Find out more at steamboatwintercarnival.com.

luvbyrd

February 11: LuvByrd is hosting another edition of Chairlift Speed Dating at Loveland. Find out more here.

February 11: Fat Bike Roundup, Snow Mountain Ranch. Get the details at snowmountainranch.org.

February 12-16: 35th anniversary Telluride Women’s Ski & Wellness Week. The ultimate ski and yoga retreat, combining yoga, meditation, wellness speakers and après fun with expert ski instruction. Find out more at tellurideskiresort.com

February 14: 25th Annual Valentine’s Day Mountaintop Matrimony, Loveland. New couples are joined in matrimony and married couples renew their vows in a mass wedding at 12,050 feet. A Honeymooners’ Après Party follows the ceremony at Loveland Basin with music, wedding cake, spirits and even a best-dressed contest. Pre-register online at skiloveland.com to receive the Marry Me Ski for Free 2-for-1 lift-ticket special.

February 17: 10th Mountain Division Ski-In, Ski Cooper. Honor the men who laid the foundations of the ski resort industry and fought valiantly in WWII. Several surviving vets will be at Cooper to represent the 10th. Includes a ski parade around noon.

February 17-20: PrezFest, Beaver Creek. Celebrate Presidents’ Day with a parade, live music on the plaza, and a PrezFest cast of characters leading kids’ activities.

February 18-19: Sixth Annual WinterBike, Copper Mountain. Part of the Leadville winter mountain-bike series. Competitors ride into the night for this cross-country mountain race. Includes fat-bike demos and free fun rides for the kids.

February 18: Cannonball Run, Powderhorn. Participants race to see how many laps they can complete down Cannonball in an all-day race. The winner receives a winter pass for the 2017-2018 season.

Keep reading for more events in February.

