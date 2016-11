What to Do on Colorado's Ski Slopes in November 2016

EXPAND Opening Day at Keystone Resort is Friday, November 18. Courtesy Vail Resorts

Depending on how you look at things, we either got a lovely extended fall or were robbed of primo skiing due to unseasonably warm weather. If your thinking falls into the latter camp, you'll be glad to know that resorts are finally opening – and offering more than ever this year.

In this year's edition of Edge, our snow-activities guide to resorts in Colorado, we've told you about what’s new at every major ski area in the state, must-do experiences and insider tips. We’ve also done our own tireless research all over the state and reached out to some experts for suggestions on how to make the most of it all, whether you’re looking to drop some coin for something special or just trying to get by as a dirtbag ski bum like the rest of us. We'll roll those out as resorts open. We’ve also included a comprehensive events list, chock-full of good reasons to get out of Denver on the regular and head for the hills. We'll release that events list every month, starting now.

November 18: Opening Day, Keystone (keystoneresort.com).

November 19: Opening Day, Breckenridge (breckenridge.com).

November 19: Opening Day, Purgatory (purgatoryresort.com).

November 23: Opening Day, Winter Park (winterparkresort.com).

November 23: Opening Day & World’s Best Chocolate Chip Cookie Competition, Beaver Creek (beavercreek.com/cookie).

November 23: Scholarship Day, Steamboat. Proceeds from the day’s specially priced ticket benefit the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club Scholarship Fund (steamboat.com).

November 24: Opening Day, Steamboat (steamboat.com).

November 24: Opening Day, Crested Butte Mountain Resort (skicb.com).

EXPAND Opening Day at Aspen Snowmass is November 24. Lindsey Fortier

November 24: Opening Day, Aspen Snowmass (aspensnowmass.com).

November 25: Opening Day, Monarch (skimonarch.com).

November 25: Opening Day, Vail (vail.com).

November 25: Copper Thanksgiving & Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony in Center Village, Copper Mountain (coppercolorado.com).

November 25: Thanksjibbing Rail Jam, Snowmass, 2 p.m., Snowmass Base Village (aspensnowmass.com).

November 26: Opening Day, Telluride (tellurideskiresort.com).

November 26: Holiday Market & Tree Lighting, Winter Park, 12:30-6 p.m., local crafts, holiday treats and more (winterparkresort.com).

November 28-December 4: Hartford Ski Spectacular, Breckenridge. The nation’s largest winter sports festival for people with physical disabilities, conducted by Disabled Sports USA (skispec.org).