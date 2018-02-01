Review: Four Solos at Havu Use Nature as a Springboard

William Havu (the gallery director, not the gallery itself) and Nick Ryan, the gallery administrator, have orchestrated a sensitive interweaving of four tight solos as the William Havu Gallery’s premiere exhibit of 2018. Though each of these individual presentations has its own space, at the edges they overlap or bleed into one another...and it somehow works.
In the two main spaces that run across the front of the gallery is Jim Waid: Cross Pollinations, exuberant and mostly largish expressionist abstract paintings that incorporate both vague and direct references to plants. Waid, who lives in Arizona, likes to use wide brushstrokes to produce a dizzying array of pictorial elements that stand out against one another because of their strong colors. The forms he uses sometimes evoke flowers, butterflies and tree trunks that are often held in an awkward tension with one another; these forms occupy illusionary space constructed of abstract layers that recede away from the surface. They are very engaging.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Also on view in these spaces, and throughout the gallery, are bronze sculptures by highly regarded Colorado artist Yoshitomo Saito, a conceptualist whose work looks abstract but is actually hyperrealist, since his elements are typically based on precise casts of things found in nature, such as twigs and pine cones. “Forest Cradle,” for instance, which looks like a cross between a nest and a bowl, has been cast and welded in such a way that it seems woven. For the “Tom & Jerry” pieces, though, Saito uses bronze rods, not cast parts, as the predominant elements. The Saito sculptures at Havu offer a taste of the artist's solo that opens this weekend at the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center.
In the spaces beyond, wrapping around and across from the staircase, is Zachariah Rieke: Shape Shifter, comprised of what are still known as color field abstractions even if they are black and white. Rieke, who's from New Mexico, tips his hat to nature in an entirely different way. Rather than referencing it, as Waid does, or appropriating its forms like Saito, Rieke embraces nature through the laws of fluid dynamics. Rieke’s multi-panel installation, “Elegy to Modernism,” is a tour de force: The title refers to Motherwell’s “Elegy to the Spanish Republic” series, his signature achievement, but it looks more like a Franz Kline, and it has been done like a Pollock. What an economical way to metatext abstract expressionism!
The last of the four solos, Bob Smith, is on the mezzanine. With a career that stretches back fifty years, Smith is a legend in Colorado ceramics. These recent pieces are classic vessels, some with rich monochrome glazes, others with spare, feathery decorations. Smith is best known for his raku with its characteristic ashy quality, but these pieces are very different. Though still low-fire, they look like they’re made of porcelain.
The four shows that effectively collapse into a single experience run through March 3 at the William Havu Gallery at 1040 Cherokee Street. Call 303-893-2360 or go to williamhavugallery.com for more information.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!