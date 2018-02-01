Review: Four Solos at Havu Use Nature as a Springboard

William Havu (the gallery director, not the gallery itself) and Nick Ryan, the gallery administrator, have orchestrated a sensitive interweaving of four tight solos as the William Havu Gallery’s premiere exhibit of 2018. Though each of these individual presentations has its own space, at the edges they overlap or bleed into one another...and it somehow works.

In the two main spaces that run across the front of the gallery is Jim Waid: Cross Pollinations, exuberant and mostly largish expressionist abstract paintings that incorporate both vague and direct references to plants. Waid, who lives in Arizona, likes to use wide brushstrokes to produce a dizzying array of pictorial elements that stand out against one another because of their strong colors. The forms he uses sometimes evoke flowers, butterflies and tree trunks that are often held in an awkward tension with one another; these forms occupy illusionary space constructed of abstract layers that recede away from the surface. They are very engaging.