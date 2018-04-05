Review: Havu Gallery Rounds Up The Modern West

Colorado artists Tracy Felix and Sushe Felix, who are husband and wife, are paired in The Modern West at the William Havu Gallery. Over the past several decades, both have focused on creating parodies of historic Western landscape paintings, especially the modernist ones from the 1930s and ‘40s — hence the show’s title. Despite the artists' close associations in terms of subject, approach and palette, however, they've developed signature styles that would be difficult to confuse with one another.

Tracy’s paintings take a traditional approach to composition, with the mountain peaks and their skirts of triangular trees depicted in the center of the panels. But the influence of the classic approach is tempered by the aesthetic of Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park, seen especially in his representations of the skies, which are dotted with sculptural and abstracted clouds that often take on unnatural shapes, like balls, ribbons, triangles and other forms. In the monumental “Cloud Dance,” the clouds look like boomerangs.

EXPAND Sushe Felix, “Revenge” (foreground); “Visitors” (background). Nick Ryan/William Havu Gallery