Review: Enjoy the Scenery at William Havu's Survey

The William Havu Gallery has paired a group show, Survey, that features three painters focused on representing the landscape, with a sculpture solo, Nancy Lovendahl: The Reclamation Suite. Conveying the scenery is an artistic pursuit that doesn’t translate directly into sculpture, but there’s a link because Lovendahl employs rough-hewn chunks of rock in her work, bringing the idea of the landscape into otherwise non-objective pieces.

Survey is a great title for a show of landscape paintings, as the earliest depictions of the American West were commissioned by the federal government and the railroads as part of actual land surveys. The paintings included here are heirs to that tradition not just by virtue of their subjects, but by their compositions as well, with the vistas being presented more or less theatrically, as if on a stage. Even so, these painters aren’t working in traditional styles.

"Spring's Welcome Return," by Jivan Lee, oil on linen. Jivan Lee