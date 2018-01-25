Review: Wilma Fiori's Bare-Bones Abstracts Rule at Rule

Wilma Fiori is in her late eighties and no longer actively working, but her pieces have a very contemporary feel — and that's not the only reason this Colorado artist is interesting. The intimate show Wilma Fiori: Works on Paper, now at Rule Gallery, includes oil and mixed-media paintings on paper that Fiori did between 2002 and 2007. Though not really examples of minimalism, their pared-down character and Fiori’s taste for elemental geometric or pseudo-geometric compositions links these pieces to the famous less-is-more movement.

Fiori’s art career goes back to the early 1950s and her undergraduate days at the now defunct Loretto Heights College, where she studied with Bill Joseph, a realist sculptor. Through most of her career, she was interested in representational imagery, as Joseph was, and she later worked with other noted contemporary realists, including Jerry de la Cruz and Quang Ho.

In the 1980s, Fiori became a curatorial assistant at the Denver Art Museum, working with curator Richard Conn, who oversaw the American Indian art collection at the time. Fiori was struck by the abstraction found in the work of Native Americans, and this inspired her to study abstract painting with the late Dale Chisman at the Art Students League of Denver. Fiori worked with Chisman from 1987 to 2007.