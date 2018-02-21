Today: All Aboard for a Deal on the Winter Park Express

To celebrate over four feet of snow that has fallen this month, and continues to fall, Amtrak and Winter Park Resort are offering a discounted $29 ticket for every remaining seat on the Winter Park Express trains this weekend — but the "Snow Sale" deal is only available from 8 a.m. Wednesday, February 21, through 8 a.m. Thursday, February 22....while supplies last.

The train leaves Union Station at 7 a.m. and arrives at Winter Park at 9 a.m. (railroads willing); the return trip leaves the mountain at 4:30 p.m. and arrives back in Denver about two hours later...which means you'll be in a bar in LoDo while your pals who drove are still stuck on I-70. The deal is a major discount on the standard weekend round-trip fare of $118; for $58, you can snag a round trip on Saturday or Sunday, or split the difference and spend the night in the mountains.

And beyond the snow, there's a special reason to head for the hills this weekend: Winter Park is hosting the National Sports Center for the Disabled’s Wells Fargo Ski Cup, giving those with Olympic fever a chance to watch some of the best paralympians from around the world compete before they head to PyeongChang for the Paralympic Games on March 8.