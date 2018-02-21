Today: All Aboard for a Deal on the Winter Park Express

To celebrate over four feet of snow that has fallen this month, and continues to fall, Amtrak and Winter Park Resort are offering a discounted $29 ticket for every remaining seat on the Winter Park Express trains this weekend — but the "Snow Sale" deal is only available from 8 a.m. Wednesday, February 21, through 8 a.m. Thursday, February 22....while supplies last.
The train leaves Union Station at 7 a.m. and arrives at Winter Park at 9 a.m. (railroads willing); the return trip leaves the mountain at 4:30 p.m. and arrives back in Denver about two hours later...which means you'll be in a bar in LoDo while your pals who drove are still stuck on I-70. The deal is a major discount on the standard weekend round-trip fare of $118; for $58, you can snag a round trip on Saturday or Sunday, or split the difference and spend the night in the mountains.
And beyond the snow, there's a special reason to head for the hills this weekend: Winter Park is hosting the National Sports Center for the Disabled’s Wells Fargo Ski Cup, giving those with Olympic fever a chance to watch some of the best paralympians from around the world compete before they head to PyeongChang for the Paralympic Games on March 8.
Want to hop on board? Ticket are available at amtrak.com/WinterParkExpress.
