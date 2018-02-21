 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
Today: All Aboard for a Deal on the Winter Park Express (2)EXPAND
Nicole Daniels

Today: All Aboard for a Deal on the Winter Park Express

Westword Staff | February 21, 2018 | 7:41am
AA

To celebrate over four feet of snow that has fallen this month, and continues to fall, Amtrak and Winter Park Resort are offering a discounted $29 ticket for every remaining seat on the Winter Park Express trains this weekend — but the "Snow Sale" deal is only available from 8 a.m. Wednesday, February 21, through 8 a.m. Thursday, February 22....while supplies last.

The train leaves Union Station at 7 a.m. and arrives at Winter Park at 9 a.m. (railroads willing); the return trip leaves the mountain at 4:30 p.m. and arrives back in Denver about two hours later...which means you'll be in a bar in LoDo while your pals who drove are still stuck on I-70. The deal is a major discount on the standard weekend round-trip fare of $118; for $58, you can snag a round trip on Saturday or Sunday, or split the difference and spend the night in the mountains.

And beyond the snow, there's a special reason to head for the hills this weekend: Winter Park is hosting the National Sports Center for the Disabled’s Wells Fargo Ski Cup, giving those with Olympic fever a chance to watch some of the best paralympians from around the world compete before they head to PyeongChang for the Paralympic Games on March 8.

Want to hop on board? Ticket are available at amtrak.com/WinterParkExpress.

The Winter Park Express debuted last year.
The Winter Park Express debuted last year.
Charles Stemen/Winter Park Resort

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >