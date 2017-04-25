menu

Teams for the Women's Colorado Classic Bike Race Get Ready to Roll


Teams for the Women's Colorado Classic Bike Race Get Ready to Roll

Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at 10:31 a.m.
By Westword Staff
Organizers of the Women's Colorado Classic announced the participating teams on April 25.
Organizers of the Women's Colorado Classic announced the participating teams on April 25.
Colorado Classic
The Colorado Classic bike race will return in August, and event organizers just announced the teams that will be participating in the Women's Colorado Classic, part of the USA Cycling Pro Road Tour.

Two of those, the Amy D. Foundation and Alps Cycles Racing, are based in Colorado. Here's the full list:

Team Twenty 20
UHC Pro Cycling
Rally Cycling
HB Supermint
Cylance Pro Cycling
Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
Amy D Foundation
Team Illuminate
Team Colavita
Alps Cycles Racing
TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank
Fearless Femme

The Women's Colorado Classic will have two starting days and locations: Thursday, August 10, in Colorado Springs, and Friday, August 11, in Breckenridge. Tour routes will be announced at a later date.

For more information, go to the Colorado Classic website.

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

