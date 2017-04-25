Teams for the Women's Colorado Classic Bike Race Get Ready to Roll
|
Organizers of the Women's Colorado Classic announced the participating teams on April 25.
Colorado Classic
The Colorado Classic bike race will return in August, and event organizers just announced the teams that will be participating in the Women's Colorado Classic, part of the USA Cycling Pro Road Tour.
Two of those, the Amy D. Foundation and Alps Cycles Racing, are based in Colorado. Here's the full list:
Team Twenty 20
UHC Pro Cycling
Rally Cycling
HB Supermint
Cylance Pro Cycling
Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
Amy D Foundation
Team Illuminate
Team Colavita
Alps Cycles Racing
TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank
Fearless Femme
The Women's Colorado Classic will have two starting days and locations: Thursday, August 10, in Colorado Springs, and Friday, August 11, in Breckenridge. Tour routes will be announced at a later date.
For more information, go to the Colorado Classic website.
Get the Arts & Culture Newsletter
Find out about upcoming performances, exhibitions, openings and special events happening in the Denver art and theater scene.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
The Great Love Debate with Brian Howie
TicketsThu., May. 25, 7:30pm
-
T.K. Kirkland
TicketsFri., May. 26, 7:30pm
-
Future Faces of Funny
TicketsWed., May. 31, 7:30pm
-
Tony Roberts
TicketsThu., Jun. 1, 7:30pm
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!