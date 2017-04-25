Teams for the Women's Colorado Classic Bike Race Get Ready to Roll

Organizers of the Women's Colorado Classic announced the participating teams on April 25. Colorado Classic

The Colorado Classic bike race will return in August, and event organizers just announced the teams that will be participating in the Women's Colorado Classic, part of the USA Cycling Pro Road Tour.

Two of those, the Amy D. Foundation and Alps Cycles Racing, are based in Colorado. Here's the full list:

Team Twenty 20

UHC Pro Cycling

Rally Cycling

HB Supermint

Cylance Pro Cycling

Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling

Amy D Foundation

Team Illuminate

Team Colavita

Alps Cycles Racing

TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank

Fearless Femme

The Women's Colorado Classic will have two starting days and locations: Thursday, August 10, in Colorado Springs, and Friday, August 11, in Breckenridge. Tour routes will be announced at a later date.

For more information, go to the Colorado Classic website.

