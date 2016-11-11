Woodward at Copper Barn Bash Is On, Despite Ski-Season Delays

EXPAND Tired of waiting for real snow? Don't miss the free sessions at the Woodward Barn Bash this Saturday at Copper Mountain, in lieu of the postponed opening weekend at the resort. Photo by Tripp Fay, courtesy Woodward at Copper

Copper Mountain announced this week that it has postponed opening day, moving the scheduled celebration from Friday, November 11, to Friday, November 18, in the hopes that Mother Nature and/or the resort's snowmaking teams can help roll out a more appropriate white carpet for the occasion. But at least one portion of the planned festivities, the weatherproof Woodward Barn Bash, slated for Saturday, November 12, is still on.

The Woodward at Copper action-sports camp will be hosting free sessions from 2 to 7 p.m. in the Barn – an indoor facility featuring Olympic-sized trampolines, skatepark features and six different jumps into foam pits – followed by pro skate and BMX demos and screenings of snowboard videos. Every other day of the year, the two-hour sessions are $35 and mandatory intro sessions with an instructor are $49, so this is a particularly sweet deal for first-timers. Hooked? Pick up a Woodward season pass for unlimited access to the Barn for $289 before prices go up on Monday, November 14.

The trampolines and foam pits inside the Barn help skiers and snowboarders of all ages work on new tricks before taking to the snow. Photo courtesy Woodward at Copper

“We're going to have music and entertainment in the Barn all day on Saturday, with DJ Landry spinning during the sessions from 2 to 5 p.m., and Down2Funk – a sweet funk, jam hip-hop band – playing at 5:30,” says Woodward spokesman Chris Stellato. There will also be a jam-style skateboarding contest in the bowl starting at 4 p.m., followed by a BMX contest at 6:15 and skateboarding demos throughout the day featuring Clay Kreiner and other pros.

“We’re also looking forward to showing Stronger, a new video from the stacked Union Bindings snowboard team – including heavy-hitters like Travis Rice, Gigi Rüf, Kazu Kokubo, Bryan Iguchi, and Torstein Horgmo – andHalf-Off, from the street-style Videograss crew, who spent some time filming here with us at Woodward last season,” Stellato says.

And after that? Pray for snow. Visit woodwardcopper.com/barnbash for more information and a full schedule of events on Saturday, November 12..

