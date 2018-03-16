 


Lean into your weekend workouts.
barre3 Facebook Page

Weekend Warriors: Fitness Fun in Denver

Lauren Archuletta | March 16, 2018 | 5:44am
Whether you’re looking to gird your mind and body for Saint Patrick’s Day weekend or you’re wanting to sweat off two days’ worth of green beer, this week’s roundup of weekend workouts has you covered.

barre3 Grand Opening Weekend
barre3 Highland Square
Friday, March 16, 6 a.m.
Another barre studio is bending and tucking its way into Denver, and barre3 invites its Highland neighbors to post up at the barre to explore the workout. During the grand-opening weekend, barre3 will be offering complimentary classes and tours of the studio. Companies like lululemon, Novo Coffee and KIND Snacks will be among the local partners on site offering giveaways throughout the weekend. The studio is located in Highland Square; more information can be found online on the barre3 Facebook page.

Let's get metaphysical.EXPAND
Let's get metaphysical.
Body Mind Spirit Celebration Facebook

Body Mind Spirit Celebration
Denver Merchandise Mart
Friday, March 16, 1 p.m.
Take the time to heal your mind-body connection this weekend with the Body Mind Spirit Celebration. The expo starts on Friday afternoon and goes through Sunday, with daily entry just $7. Over 250 holistic vendors will be participating in the event, from healers to keynote speakers presenting on autoimmune disease. Visit the Body Mind Spirit website for more information and full expo details.

Support the work and yoga of the Colorado Freedom Project.EXPAND
Support the work and yoga of the Colorado Freedom Project.
Nicholas A. Tonelli Flickr

Donation Yoga and Sound Healing for Colorado’s Incarcerated
Evolve Yoga
Friday, March 16 , 7 p.m.
Roll out your mat Friday night for a unique yoga experience at Evolve Yoga in support of the Colorado Freedom Project. The nonprofit organization, which serves Colorado’s incarcerated populations, aims to use yoga as a common experience to change lives for the better. Learn about how Colorado Freedom Project provides yoga, mindfulness and meditation in correctional facilities in this donation-based yoga class. Learn more on Evolve Yoga’s Facebook page.

 
Lauren Archuletta is a contributor for Westword's arts section, covering Denver's health and wellness scene. Follow her work for tips on cheap workouts and which yoga classes include mimosas and beer.

