Weekend Warriors: Fitness Fun in Denver

Whether you’re looking to gird your mind and body for Saint Patrick’s Day weekend or you’re wanting to sweat off two days’ worth of green beer, this week’s roundup of weekend workouts has you covered.

barre3 Grand Opening Weekend

barre3 Highland Square

Friday, March 16, 6 a.m.

Another barre studio is bending and tucking its way into Denver, and barre3 invites its Highland neighbors to post up at the barre to explore the workout. During the grand-opening weekend, barre3 will be offering complimentary classes and tours of the studio. Companies like lululemon, Novo Coffee and KIND Snacks will be among the local partners on site offering giveaways throughout the weekend. The studio is located in Highland Square; more information can be found online on the barre3 Facebook page.