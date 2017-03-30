menu

Xicanindie Film Fest Director Daniel Salazar's Picks for 2017

Extra Vitamins: Changing the World With Wearable Art, One T-Shirt at a Time


Xicanindie Film Fest Director Daniel Salazar’s Picks for 2017

Thursday, March 30, 2017 at 6 a.m.
By Susan Froyd
Get a first look at Bobby LeFebre's web series Welcome to the Northside at the XicanIndie Film Fest XIX.
Get a first look at Bobby LeFebre's web series Welcome to the Northside at the XicanIndie Film Fest XIX.
Courtesy of Su Teatro
Daniel Salazar and the whole team at Su Teatro work all year long to pull together a selection of films with Latino themes that also speak to strength in community for the group’s annual XicanIndie Film Fest. Evoking the sociopolitical mud that holds people together has always been a bottom-line mission for the decades-old Chicano arts organization, and that’s how this year’s four-day Xicanindie Film Fest XIX is tailored, bringing together stories from the Latino music world and gentrification issues in Denver and L.A., roots-bound road trips, a gang intervention doc, a Chicano noir and more. Here are Salazar’s festival picks and descriptions, listed in chronological order. All screenings and events are at the Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center, March 30 to April 2.

A Todo Color
6:45 to 8:45 p.m. Thursday, March 30
6:30 to 8:20 p.m. Friday, March 31
A Todo Color from Cuba features Luis Barbería, currently one of Havana's hottest talents, who will be performing live Thursday and Friday. A Todo Color is an affirmation of the power of the creative spirit to thrive during periods of austerity and isolation.” Barbería will appear in person.

Welcome to the Northside Launch Party and Screening
6 to 9 p.m. Friday, March 31
“We are proud to premiere Welcome to the Northside, a web series about gentrification by renowned Denver poet/activist Bobby LeFebre (currently on billboards throughout the city).” LeFebre will be in attendance, along with co-directors Manuel Aragon and Alan Domínguez (also the director of Clever).

Mangoré
1:30 to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 2
“The biopic Mangoré brings to life one the greatest virtuoso classical guitarists and composers ever, Agustin Barrios Mangoré. His embrace of his Peruvian indigenous nature, during a period of stiff collars and corsets, creates an inspiring portrait of genius and perseverance.”

La Tercera Raíz: buscando el origen del son jarocho [2016] Trailer Oficial from Reed Rickert on Vimeo.

La Tercera Raíz
2:15 p.m. Sunday, April 2
La Tercera Raíz takes us on a journey uncovering the origins of the Vera Cruz region’s jarocho music, from flamenco and fandango to African and Arabian roots. You will be moved, body and soul.”

Las Tesoros de San Antonio: A Westside Story
3:15 p.m. Sunday, April 2, 2017
“Closer to home, director Jorge Sandoval brings us Las Tesoros de San Antonio: A Westside Story. Las Tesoros poignantly portrays the fortitude of four South Texas singers who had to downplay their norteamericano roots in their internationally acclaimed careers. It represents another dynamic of this year's festival; a resurgence of outstanding Chicano cinema that transforms local into universal.” Jorge Dominguez and Robb Garcia will appear in person.

And some postscripts from Salazar, because Xicanindie is just that good:

“Award-winning, Denver-based filmmaker Alan Dominguez, who is bringing his documentary about gang interventionist Gerardo Lopez, Clever [2 p.m. Sunday, April 2; Alan Dominguez and Gerardo Lopez will appear in person].

"Culture Clash's Richard Montoya, along with actress Victoria Valencia, kills it with The Other Barrio, a Chicano noir mystery about gentrification in San Francisco’s Mission District [8:20 p.m. Friday, March 31; Montoya and Valencia will appear in person].

"Ruta Madre is a hilarious Chicano odyssey with Paul Rodriguez that is breaking attendance records [3:15 Sunday, April 2]. Ovarian Psycos is raising eyebrows, too [3 p.m. Saturday, April 1].”

The XicanIndie Film Fest XIX runs March 30 through April 2 at the Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center in the Art District on Santa Fe. For a complete schedule and to purchase full festival passes, $40, or individual screening tickets, $7 to $10, visit Su Teatro online.

Susan Froyd
Denver native Susan Froyd studied English, Art and finally Journalism at Metro State University of Denver, and also managed movie theaters, sold art supplies and was a buyer in the stationery and greeting card industry, before landing at the weekly Denver newspaper Westword as Arts and Culture Editor in 1992. Twenty-two years of coverage later, she’s still at it and not over her love affair with Denver’s cultural scene. Not so much a critic as she is a cheerleader for the city’s fine- and performing-arts communities, Susan feels privileged to serve all the vibrant artists in all disciplines who make our town a more engaging place to live.

