Ai Weiwei’s Refugee Doc Human Flow Is the Rare Movie That Deserves to Be Called “Stunning”

You’re right not to trust a film critic who calls a move stunning. But let me say this about Human Flow, the epic new documentary surveying the scope of the global refugee crisis, from Chinese artist/activist Ai Weiwei: It stunned me, in the truest sense of the word. Again and again, over its 140 minutes, Human Flow overwhelms with its visions of populations in flight — trekking down mountain roads with their possessions strapped to their backs; packed into open-air boats to cross the Mediterranean — and then those populations stuck and stymied at borders, camping in ditches, sleeping under bridges, set up at expansive refugee camps in Germany and Kenya that seem to stretch on forever but, of course, are never enough.

Ai’s technique here is to emphasize scale over specifics: More than 200 crew members shot this footage in more than 20 countries, often utilizing drones to capture the breadth of this mass migration. The first thing we see is the sea, from above, miles of rolling blue, and then a ship crammed with refugees scudding across it; soon, in the Middle East and Greece and Africa, we see seas of people, individuals fleeing war and famine and terror, the flood of them crashing against border walls. We see this in country after country, at camp after camp, a new mass migration that most world governments refuse to respond to. In this respect, Human Flow stuns: It reveals the full breadth of a catastrophe that we might usually think of piecemeal.