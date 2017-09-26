American Made Finds the Top Gun Taking Aim at Patriotic Profiteering

Just a little more than three months ago, Tom Cruise starred in a lifeless wannabe-blockbuster called The Mummy that made little use of his innate charisma (shut up, he still has some) or his star persona, turning him into an anonymous action hero. Now comes American Made, a picture that seems unthinkable with anybody but Tom Cruise in the lead. The man who for much of the ’80s and ’90s was the biggest movie star in the world has done his share of good and bad work in the past decade or so, but American Made is his first effort in a long while that feels like an honest-to-god Tom Cruise movie; suddenly, his smile means something again. But there’s one huge, beautiful catch: Doug Liman’s electric film is clear-eyed about the cynicism and corruption beneath its hero's anxious grin. It voraciously breaks down both the star and the country he has symbolized for so much of his career.

Cruise plays Barry Seal, a workaday TWA pilot frustrated with the grind of hopping from city to city, flying planes on autopilot and coming home to crash asleep before his beautiful, devoted wife Lucy (Sarah Wright) can even put on her welcome-home lingerie. It’s the late ’70s, the era of oil shocks and social malaise. Barry has also been doing some minor smuggling on the side, transporting illegal Cuban cigars. Into his life pops “Schafer” (Domhnall Gleeson), a CIA operative eager to recruit our man’s aerial talents to fly covert missions into Latin American countries and take spy photos of resistance movements. They outfit him with a sweet twin engine super-plane (“She looks like she’s going 300 miles an hour just sitting there!”), his own front company and lots of money. Barry can’t stop giggling in disbelieving delight.