Bertrand Bonello Takes on Teen Terrorism in a Hypnotizing, Estranging Film

Often populated with voluptuaries, the films of Bertrand Bonello unerringly distill mood and milieu. In his heady, sinuous biopic Saint Laurent (2014), for example, Bonello ditched the traditional, usually tedious birth-to-death arc that most films in that genre follow to focus instead on the years 1967 to 1977, the great couturier’s most debauched decade. In the dread-drenched, bifurcated and bold Nocturama, the French filmmaker’s seventh narrative feature, a similar chronological restriction is at play. Recounting roughly 14 hours — from about 2 p.m. to 4 a.m. — Nocturama sharply juxtaposes the micro details of a massive attack on Paris with the vague ideology guiding the coed band of multiethnic millennial and Gen Z terrorists who carry out the assault. The film mesmerizes and alienates equally.

The first half of Nocturama — the title is lifted from a 2003 Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds album — plays as a taut procedural thriller, full of timestamps, Metro maps and tossed burner phones. Some of the beautiful, baby-faced insurrectionists, whose names and relation to one another are parceled out gradually, stride through the maze-like passageways of the Paris subway system, each station name on the 13 line (La Fourche, Champs-Elysees-Clemenceau, Varenne) assuming occult significance. At around the same time, another of these teen terrorists, Sabrina (Manal Issa), checks into a five-star hotel directly across from a gold statue of Joan of Arc on horseback; her brief stay in the upscale resort is one step in an intricate plot to set France’s most venerated heroine ablaze. A little while later, Andre (Martin Guyot), a chief tactician of this cell and a product of the nation’s most elite schools, chats with a family friend at the Ministry of the Interior, another targeted site.