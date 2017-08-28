Despite Breakout Role, Noomi Rapace Is a Star Hiding in Plain Sight

In one of two new action films Noomi Rapace leads this summer, she plays seven different women — sisters — in a dystopian future in which single-child policies are stringently and violently enforced because of food-and-resource shortages (let’s be honest: global warming). This is Netflix’s What Happened to Monday. In her other film, Unlocked, Rapace is Alice Racine, a CIA interrogator who becomes London’s greatest hope as she defends the city from a massive terrorist attack. The former is dumb-fun sci-fi that is as inane as it is novel; the latter is staid and formulaic, though well-executed — as though director Michael Apted got a spec script for a Taken sequel and dropped in a female lead. What’s clear from both: Hollywood is grappling with what to do with Rapace.

But Rapace hasn’t always known what to do with herself. When the Swedish actor was cast in her breakout role, as Lisbeth Salander in Niels Arden Oplev’s gritty The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo trilogy, she’d been working onstage, doing Shakespeare. “I was an awkward theater actress,” she tells me over the phone. “I wanted my performance to be very real and authentic. I didn’t like the drama of speaking in a weird voice.”

She had trained in martial arts since she was a child and possessed a natural aggressiveness that didn’t always jibe with the homogenous culture of her dual homelands, Sweden and Iceland. “Everyone is obsessed with fitting in and being normal, and I tried,” she says. “But it didn’t work. There were a couple of years when I was really trying to blend in and make myself invisible. I wanted to be like the other girls, but it didn’t work, and I just became unhappy and nonexisting.”