History’s No Joke, but on Drunk History and Another Period, It’s Hilarious — and Even Revealing

Drunk History and Another Period air on Comedy Central

It’s almost amazing how Drunk History, now in its fourth season, has yet to run out of steam with its simple premise — getting funny people shitfaced and having them give their spotty, occasionally slurred, most often profane takes on great moments and people in history, while performers act out the tales verbatim in dramatized sequences. Series creator/host/repertory player Derek Waters is always close by, getting tipsy in solidarity. He’s been doing it for most of the decade, starting with filming shorts for his own weekend show at the Upright Citizens Brigade, then later getting them shown on the Funny Or Die website, and finally turning the whole thing into a full-fledged hit on Comedy Central.

While it’s fun watching Waters and his multicultural cast re-create the ramblings, the real comedy comes from seeing just how intoxicated these orators get while telling their stories. Drunk people trying to explain stuff are never not funny. Whether it’s Edgar Allen Poe’s feud with Rufus Griswold or what happened during that meeting between Elvis and Nixon, both stories told on the show, watching these speakers get pissed to the point of retching or falling face-first on the floor simply doesn’t get old. Sometimes it gets emotional — comedian Jen Kirkman, who’s been a recurring storyteller since the Funny Or Die videos, ended one segment about rebellious Quaker Mary Dyer (played in the segment by Winona Ryder) in tears. Last season, the creators even got Lin-Manuel Miranda to hazily explain the history of Alexander Hamilton and Aaron Burr, played by Alia Shawkat and Aubrey Plaza. That brought History full circle, since the first Funny Or Die video was an account of the Hamilton-Burr rivalry.