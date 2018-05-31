Sam Waymon (middle), who appears in Bill Gunn's experimental horror feature Ganja & Hess as the Rev. Luther Williams, also composed and performed the wildly imaginative score. Kino Lorber

Bill Gunn’s Revolutionary Ganja & Hess Gets the Restoration It Deserves

When Bill Gunn’s experimental horror feature Ganja & Hess (1973) premiered at Cannes, it received a standing ovation and the critics’ choice prize, but when it came to releasing the film, its green producers, who’d commissioned Gunn to make a “black vampire” movie a la Blacula, balked. It wasn't the exploitation film they thought they’d be getting from the accomplished playwright and actor, despite a story about a prominent anthropologist Dr. Hess Green (Duane Jones), who gets stabbed by his crazed assistant George Meda (Gunn), becomes immortal, then falls in love with the assistant’s wife Ganja (Marlene Clark). Instead, it was a fever dream of monologues, African song and mythology, American anxiety and meandering uncut scenes about personal pain and suicide. After Cannes, the film was recut from 110 minutes to a slim 76 and retitled Blood Couple, with the narrative refocused on Gunn’s most sensual scenes of blood and lust; the director’s name was removed at his request. The Museum of Modern Art, luckily, was given an original cut of the film, and from this original, Kino Lorber has restored Gunn’s vision in all its bizarre glory — and not without its faults. Film Details Critics' Pick Ganja TV Coverage

The approach to the restoration of Ganja & Hess can be defined by one flaw Kino Lorber retained: a hair in the grate. In the first scenes of the film, after a prologue explaining the rules for this story’s particular vampirism, a preacher in a church talks about Jesus Christ to his congregation, while the voiceover of actor Duane Jones as Dr. Hess drones on about bodies and blood, his musings more sound collage than dialogue. A long hair appears in one shot, running up the lower left quarter of the screen. Removing it digitally would be simple for the restoration team — time-consuming but simple. Yet the hair remains, a signal that this remaster will not be an “improvement,” like so many other films that become so polished in the restoration process that the grains get sanded away. Not here. What you see is what Bill Gunn saw, and what he saw was full of color.

The colors Gunn favors come from the natural world, particularly the reds of blood, the greens of nature and the browns in his actors’ skin tones. But in shooting with this palette, Gunn also crushes the blacks, so scenes of low lighting tend to feature Jones as a silhouette against his environment. Whether this is purposeful is no matter; the effect is all the more haunting when the bright greens of plants and vines in so many shots seem to be reclaiming Dr. Hess, as though he is no longer human but now the possession of nature.