It’s Sadly Kind of Perfect That the New Season of GLOW Is Stolen by Marc Maron

GLOW streams on Netflix

In the opener of the second season of GLOW, the Netflix comedy based on the syndicated 1980s women’s wrestling series, Marc Maron’s character, a director named Sam Sylvia, turns to new cameraman Russell (Victor Quinaz) and asks, exasperated, “You ever work with this many women?” Sure, Russell replies. He used to shoot porn.

That appropriately meta comment for a TV show about a TV show — one that was created by two women and features an ensemble cast of diverse female performers — illustrates a central conceit of GLOW: the lack of meaningful opportunities for women in film and television, and the lengths to which they’ll go to carve out a space for themselves in an industry that primarily wants their bodies, not their ideas. They succeed, sometimes, for a bit, until some dude knocks them down a peg by firing them or pulling his funding or burying the show in a shitty time slot. It’s always a man who has the power to tear the rug out from under the whole production. But then, it’s also always a man who gives women the opportunity — essentially, his permission — to create.

This maddening dialectical tension runs through GLOW like a current, alternately powering and threatening the women who make up the cast of the show within a show. In season two, that tension gathers over Sam and Ruth (Alison Brie), a GLOW wrestler/cast member and veteran of discouraging, often humiliating Hollywood casting calls. Ruth comes alive in the role of Zoya the Destroya, her alter ego in the ring, a Cold War-era Russian menace with a shock of hair sprayed into a faux-hawk. She’s also the secret creative force of the vintage series, having directed the pilot episode when the irascible Sam was MIA; now, she earnestly offers to be Sam’s Alma Reville, a reference to Alfred Hitchcock’s screenwriter wife — the woman behind the man, who provides encouragement and, in a quiet way, gets the job done.