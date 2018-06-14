Like Most Films, Hearts Beat Loud Should Focus More on Its Women

Director Brett Haley's new film Hearts Beat Loud is something of a Trojan Horse. The first scenes give every indication that we're going to see a lackluster update of High Fidelity. The main character — this time named Frank (Nick Offerman), like Fidelity's Rob — owns a record store and lectures women about music as if they don't have opinions (or ears) of their own. But High Fidelity had no women as interesting as Frank's daughter, Sam (a radiant Kiersey Clemons), who, having grown up with a financially struggling parent (Frank's store is on its last legs), has apparently decided, "Fuck that shit." She's about to go to UCLA as a pre-med student.

Before Sam leaves, Frank convinces her to record a song with him (he used to be in an indie band, of course). He explains, "It's time to put away childish things, like homework and med school." They collaborate on an eminently forgettable tune: Those wishing for songs that sound like they were written by indie musicians for indie musicians, not actors who can sing and maybe play an instrument, should see Once instead.

Their song gets included on a popular Spotify playlist that includes other new, indie acts like...Iron & Wine. That artist, along with the rest of Frank's favorites — Songs: Ohia, Animal Collective and Jeff Tweedy (who even has a cameo) — were in their prime circa 2003. But we never know if Frank's outdated hipster-dad (or in the case of Iron & Wine, hipster-granddad) taste is part of the reason the store is going under. Or if the screenwriters (Haley co-wrote the script with Marc Basch) are just name-checking bands we might know, the same way a movie character's favorite book is invariably one most of us read in eleventh-grade English.